This NBA Legend's Award-Winning Steakhouses Feature A Unique 'Steakmanship' Experience
There aren't many things that Michael Jordan hasn't tried his hand at. Minor league baseball, shoe design, tequila, a NASCAR team –- the NBA legend is pretty versatile, and his large business portfolio proves it. He even owns a successful line of restaurants, aptly named Michael Jordan's Steak House, which offer a unique dining experience known as the "Steakmanship".
Fit for a championship winner, the "Steakmanship" includes a selection of Jordan's favorite menu items, like a 45-day dry-aged ribeye, a USDA prime Kansas City strip and a Tomahawk ribeye. The premium cuts are served with a selection of fresh seafood to top off the experience, which is designed to feed at least two people.
The "Steakmanship" is a signature at all three of Jordan's American restaurants, which are located in Chicago, Connecticut, and Washington (there's also a Michael Jordan's Steak House in South Korea that doesn't offer the experience). The steakhouses trace their history all the way back to 1993, when the five-time MVP was in the height of his career. Passionate about good steaks and interested in the industry, Jordan opened a sports-bar themed restaurant in 1993. That location closed a few years later, but not before Jordan tried out a different restaurant concept in another part of the country.
Michael Jordan's steakhouse favorites
Michael Jordan's Steak House opened in New York City in 1998 to much more favorable reviews, and while that location shut down in 2018, the other restaurants continue to thrive under the operation of Cornerstone Restaurant Group –- so much so that the Washington branch has won a TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award and we named Michael Jordan's as one of the best steakhouses in Chicago.
The steaks are the stars, of course, but there are other options like crab cakes, an heirloom burrata salad, miso glazed salmon, and short rib truffle pasta. There's also a curated wine program from the award-winning Domaine Serene winery, with many bottles that are reportedly in Jordan's private collection, as well as a large selection of MJ-approved craft cocktails. The best way to sample it all is through the "Steakmanship" experience, which can be enjoyed in a few different ways depending on the location.
In Connecticut, the first option is a smaller flight that contains a 7-oz filet mignon, 18-oz prime ribeye, 16-oz New York strip, and Italian sausage ($180). Or there's the "MVP Flight", which includes a 30-day dry-aged Kansas City strip, 12-oz American wagyu strip, a 10-oz prime sirloin, 10-oz filet, and bratwurst ($240). For an even more indulgent, there's the "Legendary Flight" that swaps the sirloin for a 42-oz Tomahawk and adds four tiger shrimp and a pound of Maine lobster ($340). Full already? Us too, but you can't win any game without trying.