This NBA Legend's Award-Winning Steakhouses Feature A Unique 'Steakmanship' Experience

There aren't many things that Michael Jordan hasn't tried his hand at. Minor league baseball, shoe design, tequila, a NASCAR team –- the NBA legend is pretty versatile, and his large business portfolio proves it. He even owns a successful line of restaurants, aptly named Michael Jordan's Steak House, which offer a unique dining experience known as the "Steakmanship".

Fit for a championship winner, the "Steakmanship" includes a selection of Jordan's favorite menu items, like a 45-day dry-aged ribeye, a USDA prime Kansas City strip and a Tomahawk ribeye. The premium cuts are served with a selection of fresh seafood to top off the experience, which is designed to feed at least two people.

The "Steakmanship" is a signature at all three of Jordan's American restaurants, which are located in Chicago, Connecticut, and Washington (there's also a Michael Jordan's Steak House in South Korea that doesn't offer the experience). The steakhouses trace their history all the way back to 1993, when the five-time MVP was in the height of his career. Passionate about good steaks and interested in the industry, Jordan opened a sports-bar themed restaurant in 1993. That location closed a few years later, but not before Jordan tried out a different restaurant concept in another part of the country.