For Seafood Lovers, This South Carolina Island Delivers Paradise

The infamous Sea Islands of America cluster along the Atlantic coastline from Georgia through South Carolina, each cradling a history and culture unique to itself. From cultural distinctions to Gullah food traditions, storytelling folk art, and sweetgrass basket weavers, these barrier islands couldn't be more distinctly defined. But they do have one enduring commonality: A wealth of seafood that defines the way locals and visitors eat.

That's especially true of the high-profile Hilton Head Island. It's more commercially developed than the smaller islands, with high-rise condominiums and name-brand resorts — but when it comes to seafood, Hilton Head isn't messing around: It's local, personal, and pervasive, whether served in fancy seafood restaurants, beachfront shacks, and dockside dinner venues, or bartered at local fish markets. Even when gussied up for high-end travelers, the seafood still follows an inherent Lowcountry trajectory based on local catches, fishing traditions, tides, and seasons.

Seafood lovers find plates of paradise on this 42-square-mile island, from Lowcountry dishes to fresh oysters, blue-crab legs, she-crab soup, clams, red rice, Gullah stews, gumbos, and sea bass and redfish. Then there's the well-loved Lowcountry boils in all their regional incarnations and monikers, including the oddly-named Frogmore stew, which isn't a stew at all by most definitions. It's instead a glorious pile of boiled crustaceans, typically shrimp, crawfish, and/or crab, plus smoked sausage, cobbed corn, round new potatoes, and Old Bay seasoning. This one definitely sits on our Tasting Table list of the most iconic dishes in every state — and perches proudly on plenty Hilton Head menus.