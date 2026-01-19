America's Oldest Ice Cream Brand Only Has One Store Location — In A City That Makes So Much Sense

From rolled ice cream to fried ice cream, there's no shortage of modern, inventive ways to enjoy the world-famous cold treat, but sometimes, a simple scoop of plain ol' vanilla does the trick. Even better? A scoop at America's oldest ice cream brand, Bassetts, where you can get a true old-fashioned ice cream experience. Bassetts has been making Philadelphia-style ice cream since 1861, but it has operated out of its singular, iconic location in Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia since 1892. It makes perfect sense that this historic brand is based in Philly, a city James Beard once called the "ice cream capital" of the country, if not the world. As the oldest ice cream brand in America, that distinction certainly seems justified.

When Lewis Dubois Bassett founded Bassetts, he relied on the power of a mule to churn ice cream, and he sold his delicacy from a horse-drawn carriage. In 1885, he opened his own storefront at 5th and Market streets in Philadelphia, but seven years later, he signed on to be one of the Reading Terminal Market's very first merchants. Since then, the multi-generational, family-run business has remained dedicated to its roots, keeping the Bassett brand in the same spot ever since. Today, Bassetts is proud to be the last original merchant still in business at the market. And while 160 years have passed by, but Bassetts' dedication to quality and tradition has remained.