America's Oldest Ice Cream Brand Only Has One Store Location — In A City That Makes So Much Sense
From rolled ice cream to fried ice cream, there's no shortage of modern, inventive ways to enjoy the world-famous cold treat, but sometimes, a simple scoop of plain ol' vanilla does the trick. Even better? A scoop at America's oldest ice cream brand, Bassetts, where you can get a true old-fashioned ice cream experience. Bassetts has been making Philadelphia-style ice cream since 1861, but it has operated out of its singular, iconic location in Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia since 1892. It makes perfect sense that this historic brand is based in Philly, a city James Beard once called the "ice cream capital" of the country, if not the world. As the oldest ice cream brand in America, that distinction certainly seems justified.
When Lewis Dubois Bassett founded Bassetts, he relied on the power of a mule to churn ice cream, and he sold his delicacy from a horse-drawn carriage. In 1885, he opened his own storefront at 5th and Market streets in Philadelphia, but seven years later, he signed on to be one of the Reading Terminal Market's very first merchants. Since then, the multi-generational, family-run business has remained dedicated to its roots, keeping the Bassett brand in the same spot ever since. Today, Bassetts is proud to be the last original merchant still in business at the market. And while 160 years have passed by, but Bassetts' dedication to quality and tradition has remained.
Old-fashioned charm with a modern flare
Bassetts doesn't rely on a mule to make their ice cream anymore, but the brand has been making Philadelphia-style ice cream — characterized by its omission of an egg-centric custard base — since its early days. Philly-style ice cream is made of just cream, sugar, and whatever other additives are necessary to give it its flavor. Bassetts, in particular, only uses the freshest local dairy from Pennsylvania farmers.
Along with its omission of eggs, Bassetts ice cream has over 16% butterfat, which makes it extra creamy and smooth. This also makes Bassetts ice cream perfect for a milkshake, which is one of their more modern specialties. At Reading Terminal Market, you'll find unique milkshake creations such as 'Cookie Madness,' 'Smoreos,' and 'Peanut Butter Dream.' According to Bassetts website, plain, old-fashioned vanilla is the brand's most popular flavor, which makes sense: Vanilla is the most popular ice cream flavor in the United States, too. However, Bassetts has introduced some more trendy flavors to its lengthy, 25-plus flavor lineup; you'll find everything from matcha green tea to salted caramel pretzel to s'mores on the scoop shop's menu.
In addition to their creative flavors and specialties, Bassetts has shown that they're unafraid to grow in ways other than physical expansion. Since 2008, the company has expanded into a more global market, distributing their ice cream to restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores in China, South Korea, and Taiwan. Whether you grab a scoop in Seoul or at the brand's original marble counter in Philly, Bassetts is sure to prove that even after 160 years, great flavor never goes out of style.