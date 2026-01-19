This Is Seattle's Best Middle Eastern Restaurant, According To Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to Middle Eastern food, Seattle has no shortage of great restaurants. From Turkish cafes in Capitol Hill to Lebanese spots in Ballard, the Emerald City has a lot to offer in terms of creamy dips, juicy grilled meats, and must-try Middle Eastern street foods. But if you were to ask locals where to find the best rice or lamb dishes, many of them will probably come up with the same response: Persepolis Grill in University Heights.

Seattle has a lot of hidden gem restaurants, and this family-run establishment is definitely one of them. With an emphasis on fresh ingredients and authentic Persian food, Persepolis Grill also serves plenty of delicious Middle Eastern meals that aren't just kebabs. After all, Persian cuisine is known for its slow-cooked stews, complex rice dishes, and blending of sweet and sour flavors, so it makes sense that the Persepolis Grill menu would reflect that.

That said, from the tadig and ghormeh sabzi, Persepolis Grill even impresses its Iranian diners. One Redditor called it their "go-to" Persian restaurant in Seattle and another said, "My Persian family eats here a lot! It's the real deal." A TripAdvisor reviewer even said their Persian husband was "over-the-moon impressed" with everything they tried. "He is still salivating as he recalls our visit there." That should tell you everything you need to know.