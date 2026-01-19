The Sad Reason Down Home With The Neelys Ended

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It can be quite difficult to work with your significant other, and there's decidedly more pressure when your job entails being in front of a camera. "Down Home With the Neelys" aired on the Food Network for 11 seasons, from 2008 to 2014. Married couple Pat and Gina Neely shared their best recipes from their home in Memphis, Tennessee. The show was a warm, welcoming look into a seemingly happy (not to mention culinarily-gifted) family. But the show ended when Pat and Gina's relationship did, too, and now, they're among the Food Network chefs you don't see much anymore.

Pat and Gina were high school sweethearts who'd been together for more than 20 years before they split. Ultimately, it was Gina who decided she wasn't happy in the relationship and felt she had to move on from Pat and from the show. "Pat is not a bad guy, he's just not for me," Gina said on OWN's "Where Are They Now?", per People. "I didn't want to divorce my husband but it became necessary do it in order for me to be my best self." Gina said she felt that their marriage began to go downhill when they started working together.

Though the dissolution of his marriage was a difficult period in Pat's life, he has fond memories of the time he spent with Gina and their working relationship, too. "One of the things that I'll always cherish about 'Down Home with the Neelys' was that I had an opportunity to get on television every day and invite people into our home," he told People. "And I was able to share that with my high school sweetheart, a woman I truly loved, and to be me. I never had to act."