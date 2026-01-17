Every Calpico Flavor, Ranked

Calpico (called Calpis in Japan) is a popular Japanese fermented drink with a light, refreshing sweetness. The cultured milk beverage was created more than a century ago by businessman Kaiun Mishima, who discovered a similar drink while traveling in Mongolia. Plagued with digestive issues, he was given the local drink to help soothe his stomach. Upon returning to Japan, he created his version and, in 1919, launched Calpico as Japan's first lactic acid beverage, touting its hydration and digestive benefits.

Today, Calpico is sold in various forms: a non-carbonated beverage, a soda, and a make-at-home concentrate. I've been a fan of the brand's non-carbonated beverage for years, though I've stuck to one flavor (when I find something I like, I stick with it). So it's high time I give Calpico's other non-carbonated beverage a taste, too. Currently, there are seven flavors available. I sampled all of them, ranking each to see which one stands out, which are worthy contenders, and which ones aren't worth your money. A more specific methodology is at the end of the ranking, but I judged each flavor on taste, first and foremost, followed by balance of tanginess and sweetness. Check out my findings below so you'll know which to grab on your next grocery store run.