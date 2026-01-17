Every Calpico Flavor, Ranked
Calpico (called Calpis in Japan) is a popular Japanese fermented drink with a light, refreshing sweetness. The cultured milk beverage was created more than a century ago by businessman Kaiun Mishima, who discovered a similar drink while traveling in Mongolia. Plagued with digestive issues, he was given the local drink to help soothe his stomach. Upon returning to Japan, he created his version and, in 1919, launched Calpico as Japan's first lactic acid beverage, touting its hydration and digestive benefits.
Today, Calpico is sold in various forms: a non-carbonated beverage, a soda, and a make-at-home concentrate. I've been a fan of the brand's non-carbonated beverage for years, though I've stuck to one flavor (when I find something I like, I stick with it). So it's high time I give Calpico's other non-carbonated beverage a taste, too. Currently, there are seven flavors available. I sampled all of them, ranking each to see which one stands out, which are worthy contenders, and which ones aren't worth your money. A more specific methodology is at the end of the ranking, but I judged each flavor on taste, first and foremost, followed by balance of tanginess and sweetness. Check out my findings below so you'll know which to grab on your next grocery store run.
7. White Peach
Any peach lover knows there are real differences between white and yellow peaches. White peaches are prized for their delicate, floral sweetness, soft white flesh, and great flavor when eaten fresh. On the other hand, yellow peaches are bolder, sweeter, and tangier, and ideal for baking, with their signature fuzzy skin and yellow flesh.
I love white peaches, so I had high hopes before even taking a sip of Calpico's take on white peach. I expected a fragrant, delicately sweet, floral taste — like biting into a juicy, sun-ripened summer peach. Unfortunately, that didn't happen.
White Peach Calpico was a disappointment. The first sip was refreshing, but it quickly turned into an artificial sweetness that left an unpleasant coating on the tongue with a lingering aftertaste. The actual level of sweetness was overpowering, and the aroma was unappealing — more reminiscent of a body lotion than a beverage. I was so looking forward to this one, but it ended up as the clear last-place finisher.
6. Mango
Mango is such a naturally refreshing flavor that it instantly brought a cool mango lassi recipe to my mind. I was excited by the idea of a lightly creamy, tangy beverage with ripe mango flavor. The color of the drink only added to the anticipation — a beautiful, authentic mango-yellow that led me to expect something true to the flavor I love.
But yet again, the experience didn't fully deliver. That same artificial aftertaste I experienced with Calpico White Peach made an unwelcome reappearance, though it wasn't as strong. And while hints of mango flavor were present, they were flat and muted. Sadly, the juicy, ripe mango flavor I had hoped for was not met. Still, of all the flavors in the tasting, this one felt the creamiest on the palate, so it definitely won points for that. It ultimately ranked higher than White Peach because it had a nice aroma and a sweetness that was more restrained and far less cloying.
5. Mandarin Orange
There are many types of oranges with varying tastes, shapes, and sizes. On the smaller side is the mandarin orange with its easy-to-peel skin and sweet flavor. I love eating them fresh, but I don't ever juice them because their small size doesn't yield much juice. So, when a beverage promises to capture the wonderful flavor of mandarin orange, I'm there for it.
Calpico's Mandarin Orange has a vibrant, appealing pastel orange color and a delightful aroma. My verdict? This one is pretty good. It has a nice balance of sweetness and citrus, with just enough intensity. It actually tasted like Tang to me, and as someone who grew up with the powdered drink, I became unexpectedly nostalgic while sipping it. One thing to note: Calpico Mandarin Orange has a moderately high amount of sodium — 160 milligrams per 12-ounce serving (the same as Gatorade Lemon-Line) — compared to the other flavors, which hover between 50 milligrams and 95 milligrams. But sodium level aside, what ultimately keeps this drink from ranking higher is that, while enjoyable, it's not especially memorable.
4. Strawberry
I don't think it's a stretch to say that strawberries are universally loved. There are so many ways to use up fresh strawberries, everything from salads and desserts to ice cream and jams. But sometimes you need a break from eating them fresh and crave something that simply tastes strawberry — like a drink.
Enter Calpico Strawberry, which ranks fourth on our list. This strawberry drink has a muted pink color that's quite pretty, and the flavor delivers. It has a nice balance of sweetness and really does taste like fresh strawberries. It's refreshing, easy to drink, and feels especially kid-friendly — one I can easily imagine becoming a household favorite. But while Calpico Strawberry is refreshing and familiar, it doesn't quite have the distinctiveness or complexity of the flavors ranked above it.
One thing to note: From fourth place on up, I'd happily buy any of these flavors again. They are all delicious, refreshing, and enjoyable, and the top four may arguably come down to personal preference.
3. Original
The label on Calpico Original notes a "citrusy flavor," and it lives up to that description. The drink has a cloudy, milky appearance, and it's incredibly pleasant to drink, with a clean, mild taste that's refreshing without being overpowering. Admittedly, I'm very familiar with this one as it's my eight-year-old's go-to after-school beverage.
Calpico Original is a bit of a safe choice, as its citrus notes and tanginess are pretty subtle and well-balanced. It's an excellent choice for those with sensitive palates or anyone who prefers a drink that isn't overly sweet or aggressively fruit-forward. What makes it stand out is its unique taste, closely followed by an impressive balance of sweetness and tanginess. The Original flavor is easy to enjoy on any day, and it's a flavor I would happily keep stocked in my fridge — in fact, I already do.
2. Lychee
Lychee is a tropical stone fruit native to Southeast Asia. It's easy to recognize with its pink-red, brittle skin that encases juicy, translucent flesh surrounding a single seed. It's a fragrant fruit that I've always loved, so I was really excited to try Calpico Lychee. That said, capturing the flavor of this delicate, fragrant fruit in a drink can be challenging. I've had my share of disappointments with lychee-flavored drinks — be it tasting too artificial or weak — so I kept my expectations low.
To my pleasant surprise, Calpico Lychee exceeded my expectations. Despite having artificial flavoring (along with natural flavors), there was none of the unpleasant aftertaste that I noticed with White Peach or Mango. Its sweet, floral, lightly tropical flavor shone through and kept me going back for more sips. I would buy this again, and honestly, it's time to stock up. For anyone who is a fan of lychee, this drink is a flavor that should be tried.
1. Melon
Taking the top spot on the list is Calpico Melon. This flavor is, without a doubt, the most refreshing of them all, and it made me realize why Calpico is often included on lists of the most refreshing drinks around the world. I imagined it as the perfect drink for rejuvenation, the kind you'd crave after a long, exhausting journey — like when founder Kaiun Mishima traveled through Mongolia, weary and tired. It has a creamy, yellow-green color, reminiscent of honeydew flesh, and, in fact, it very much tastes like it. Sweet, mellow, and unmistakable melon, it's a taste that is natural and craveable.
What really earns Calpico Melon the top spot is its perfect balance of fruitiness, sweetness, and tang — along with how well it captures the taste of melon. It's highly drinkable and embodies a smooth, pleasant melon taste that lingers without any artificially sweet aftertaste (despite containing both natural and artificial flavorings.) If you're seeking a bright, fruity drink that's easy to enjoy and absolutely satisfying, Calpico Melon is the clear choice.
Methodology
I picked up all seven flavors, which were luckily all available at my local Asian grocery store. To ensure a fair comparison, I tasted each one chilled and on the same day, back-to-back, with only a quick rinse of water between sips to reset my palate.
I evaluated each flavor based on balance, authenticity, taste, and overall drinkability. The top-ranking flavors shared a clean, pure taste that closely matched the flavor listed on the label. Each stood out for being refreshing, with a well-balanced sweetness that didn't feel overpowering. The lower-ranked flavors mainly faulted from an artificially sweet aftertaste or compromised flavor.