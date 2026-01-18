Keep An Eye Out For This Seafood-Label Red Flag At The Grocery Store

Seafood industry experts recently talked with us about red flags to help you avoid bad seafood. These include an off smell and color, price that doesn't seem right, unsanitary displays, and a lack of meaningful certification. They also highlighted that seafood might have additives you'll want to watch out for on the label.

Knowing what additives to look for can keep you from eating chemicals you might be sensitive to, and it can even save you money. Take phosphates in scallops for instance. "'Wet' or 'juiced' scallops are a racket," Will Plamondon, director of wholesale operations at Chicago's The Fish Guy, told us. "They've been soaked in phosphates to retain water, so you're paying $25 a pound for tap water." We'll get more into phosphates in a bit.

Keep in mind that some seafood labels may be incomplete, or even falsified. Mislabeling is unfortunately widespread in the seafood industry. Shopping with a reputable fishmonger is one of your best defenses against seafood fraud as is checking the label for an Aquaculture Stewardship Council, Marine Stewardship Council, or Best Aquaculture Practices certification. It's also common for fish or shellfish to not have a complete label if they're kept on ice in a display counter. A knowledgeable fish seller will be able to fill you in on the additives that were on the original packaging before the seafood went into the display case.