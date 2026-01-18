The Ultra-Popular Jimmy John's Sandwich That May Not Really Be Worth Ordering

If you're a Jimmy John's fan, you know the feeling of taking the first bite of your favorite sub. You can't beat fresh-baked French bread, hand-sliced veggies, and high-quality sandwich meats. But that doesn't mean there isn't room for improvement. Case in point: One of the sub chain's most popular sandwiches is actually not something we recommend you spend your money on.

The Turkey Tom (#4 on the menu) has a devoted following, but we actually think it's one of the blandest, most forgettable options on the menu. It landed near the bottom of our ranking of popular Jimmy John's sandwiches published in 2023 and also made our list of Jimmy John's sandwiches you should think twice about ordering. It comes with a few slices of turkey, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. "It's a sandwich that you could very easily make at home," states our writer.

While the quality and freshness are all there, our taste tester states that the main issue with this (and all Jimmy John's originals) is that there's not enough meat. Even after hollowing out the bread, the ratio of meat to bread and veggies is off. If you're looking for a lighter option, this may work for you, but for most, you won't feel satisfied and may end up snacking on something else to get your fill.