The Ultra-Popular Jimmy John's Sandwich That May Not Really Be Worth Ordering
If you're a Jimmy John's fan, you know the feeling of taking the first bite of your favorite sub. You can't beat fresh-baked French bread, hand-sliced veggies, and high-quality sandwich meats. But that doesn't mean there isn't room for improvement. Case in point: One of the sub chain's most popular sandwiches is actually not something we recommend you spend your money on.
The Turkey Tom (#4 on the menu) has a devoted following, but we actually think it's one of the blandest, most forgettable options on the menu. It landed near the bottom of our ranking of popular Jimmy John's sandwiches published in 2023 and also made our list of Jimmy John's sandwiches you should think twice about ordering. It comes with a few slices of turkey, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. "It's a sandwich that you could very easily make at home," states our writer.
While the quality and freshness are all there, our taste tester states that the main issue with this (and all Jimmy John's originals) is that there's not enough meat. Even after hollowing out the bread, the ratio of meat to bread and veggies is off. If you're looking for a lighter option, this may work for you, but for most, you won't feel satisfied and may end up snacking on something else to get your fill.
Is the Turkey Tom really that bad?
While the Turkey Tom is one of the least interesting sandwiches on the Jimmy John's menu, for many, this is their go-to, especially when they customize it. Add extra turkey for a heartier bite and freebies like cucumber, Jimmy peppers, sliced pickles, and onions for added flavor and texture. Many say they prefer theirs with Kickin' Ranch, yellow mustard, or oil and vinegar. And there's also the option to pay a little extra for add-ons like avocado spread, bacon, provolone cheese, and sliced cheddar cheese.
Many even prefer the standard version, without any of the extra fixings. One Redditor went as far as saying that the Turkey Tom "was love at first bite" and a "flavor explosion in [their] mouth." A commenter under that thread stated that it's "simple and a classic for a reason." And believe it or not, plenty of people order the Turkey Tom without the tomato. If you're sticking with the classic, though, getting it toasted gives this simple sandwich a little added crunch and helps it feel more satisfying.
All in all, if you like a milder taste and lighter option, the Turkey Tom gets the job done, blending a subtle saltiness and tang with the creaminess of mayo and crunch from the veggies. We even placed it number 4 in our 2025 ranking of 10 fast food turkey subs, due to its soft and chewy bread and ultra-thin sliced turkey. It may not be the most exciting thing on the menu, but for turkey sub lovers, it's one of the best you can get.