The Kind Of Paper Towels You Shouldn't Microwave
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The microwave is a must-have modern convenience, but it takes some basic know-how to use it regularly without causing any safety risks. Chiefly, you want to be clear on what items should never go into the microwave, like metal, so you don't even chance starting a fire. Other materials that fall into this camp may seem obvious, like Styrofoam; but did you know that paper towels can pose their own set of issues? Well, certain types of paper towels, to be precise — so make sure you're aware of what those types are.
You always want to cover food when microwaving it, both to trap heat and prevent splatters. Whether you have actual microwave-safe dish covers or containers with lids and are just in a hurry, or haven't stocked up those vessels at all, chances are you use paper towels to blanket meals in the microwave fairly often — it's quick, easy, and gets the job done. And most of the time, this is completely safe, unless your paper towels are recycled or have printed patterns. Recycled paper towels may contain metal; even the tiniest flecks can spark in the heat of the microwave and start a fire. If you see sparks forming, known as "arcing," you can avoid fire by immediately turning the microwave off; even without disasters, this can lead to long-term appliance damage over time. You should also avoid printed paper towels, advises the USDA. Free of dyes, plain white paper towels are safest.
How to safely use paper towels in the microwave
Most paper items shouldn't enter your microwave, from the aforementioned recycled or printed paper towels to paper plates, paper lids, and brown paper bags — all of these pose fire hazards. Plain paper towels are safe, but you should still take care when using them to cover food you're microwaving.
Always follow the two-minute rule when microwaving food with paper towels. This means you never want to let the microwave cook for more than 120 seconds at a time when there are paper towels inside. Stopping and checking what's in the microwave every two minutes prevents too much heat from building up and creating a fire risk. It doesn't hurt, either, with keeping a better eye on your food and how it's cooking. Keep any paper towel covers to a single layer so not too much heat gets trapped within the dish, which could also create spark-friendly conditions. Better yet: Dampen the paper towel to really drown out fire concerns; in the process, you'll be creating some steam that's even more effective at heating your food well. Skipping this moistening step is one of the main missteps you can make when reheating food, both in terms of safety and quality.
There's also the option to just quit your paper towel habit here. For just over $10, you can get a Tovolo vented, microwave-safe silicone cover; just keep it within reach when cooking so you grab that instead of a paper towel.