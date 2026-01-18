The Kind Of Paper Towels You Shouldn't Microwave

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The microwave is a must-have modern convenience, but it takes some basic know-how to use it regularly without causing any safety risks. Chiefly, you want to be clear on what items should never go into the microwave, like metal, so you don't even chance starting a fire. Other materials that fall into this camp may seem obvious, like Styrofoam; but did you know that paper towels can pose their own set of issues? Well, certain types of paper towels, to be precise — so make sure you're aware of what those types are.

You always want to cover food when microwaving it, both to trap heat and prevent splatters. Whether you have actual microwave-safe dish covers or containers with lids and are just in a hurry, or haven't stocked up those vessels at all, chances are you use paper towels to blanket meals in the microwave fairly often — it's quick, easy, and gets the job done. And most of the time, this is completely safe, unless your paper towels are recycled or have printed patterns. Recycled paper towels may contain metal; even the tiniest flecks can spark in the heat of the microwave and start a fire. If you see sparks forming, known as "arcing," you can avoid fire by immediately turning the microwave off; even without disasters, this can lead to long-term appliance damage over time. You should also avoid printed paper towels, advises the USDA. Free of dyes, plain white paper towels are safest.