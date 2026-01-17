Why Harris Teeter's Prime Rib Stands Out From Other Grocery Store Chains

When it's time to break out the seasonings and cook that famous prime rib recipe, you've got your fair share of options for where to buy the meat. You could look into grocery delivery services if you never want to leave the comfort of your home, but according to customers, shopping for meat at the butcher's counter in North Carolina-based Harris Teeter grocery stores is half of the fun. Through a little research into the nine best grocery store chains for prime rib, we've discovered that Harris Teeter's prime rib is one that customers not only enjoy — but they prefer it over other grocery stores, thanks to everyday low prices, great deals, and a customizable butcher's counter.

Harris Teeter's Angus Reserve Beef Bone-In Rib Roast retails for about $18.99 per pound on a regular day, though shoppers often find specials that bring the price way down, especially in comparison to other grocery store chains. One customer on Reddit shared that they snagged the prime rib for just $13.99 per pound, while another customer on Instagram gushed that they purchased so much prime rib for $8.99 per pound that they ended up saving more than $250. Not to mention the Thursday prime rib dinner specials, which are only available at specific Harris Teeter locations, that offer extra discounted deals on prime rib. "The slice of prime rib looks like a Fred Flintstone steak," said a Redditor, continuing that "it's enough for two meals."