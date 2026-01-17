Why Harris Teeter's Prime Rib Stands Out From Other Grocery Store Chains
When it's time to break out the seasonings and cook that famous prime rib recipe, you've got your fair share of options for where to buy the meat. You could look into grocery delivery services if you never want to leave the comfort of your home, but according to customers, shopping for meat at the butcher's counter in North Carolina-based Harris Teeter grocery stores is half of the fun. Through a little research into the nine best grocery store chains for prime rib, we've discovered that Harris Teeter's prime rib is one that customers not only enjoy — but they prefer it over other grocery stores, thanks to everyday low prices, great deals, and a customizable butcher's counter.
Harris Teeter's Angus Reserve Beef Bone-In Rib Roast retails for about $18.99 per pound on a regular day, though shoppers often find specials that bring the price way down, especially in comparison to other grocery store chains. One customer on Reddit shared that they snagged the prime rib for just $13.99 per pound, while another customer on Instagram gushed that they purchased so much prime rib for $8.99 per pound that they ended up saving more than $250. Not to mention the Thursday prime rib dinner specials, which are only available at specific Harris Teeter locations, that offer extra discounted deals on prime rib. "The slice of prime rib looks like a Fred Flintstone steak," said a Redditor, continuing that "it's enough for two meals."
Harris Teeter's butcher counter helps make its prime rib stand out
Another draw is the butcher's counter, which allows customers to customize their meat selection — one of the many reasons we included the grocer on our list of the best grocery stores in the U.S. "The butcher display...is nothing short of impressive," said one reviewer on Yelp. Another Yelp user mentioned that "the prime rib station changes every day to a new offering, you could eat here seven days a week and get a unique meal." When compared to fellow grocer Food Lion, a customer on Reddit even said that "Harris Teeter is going to be more likely to have a wider variety of specialty items [such as] better meat selection and quality at the butcher counter."
Harris Teeter offers two choices for prime rib: Rancher Beef and USDA Choice Harris Teeter Reserve Angus Beef (here's how to choose the absolute best roast for your next prime rib). Even though choice beef might have less marbling than prime, the grocer still boasts being "the first and only retailer in America to offer USDA Certified Very Tender beef," according to the website. Plus, customers don't seem to have a problem with a lack of marbling in their prime rib, with one Redditor saying they "have seen some prime cut with great marbling." Another Yelp commentator went on to say that "this is probably the best prime rib in the city," and that about sums up Harris Teeter's prime rib consensus.