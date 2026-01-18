The Fishy Ingredient That Belongs In Your Spinach Artichoke Dip

Whether you just scrounged it up last-minute or spent a few hours putting together a slow-cooker spinach artichoke dip, crab meat has a spot in the recipe. You can mix fresh crab into the creamy base, along with the artichokes, cooked spinach, and other toppings, before broiling everything together. Just make sure to carefully pick out the shells first, and go in with a gentle hand so as not to break apart the lumps. There is also the option of canned crab meat — a convenient, budget-friendly shortcut that you can reach for anytime, anywhere. All you need to do is drain away the brine, and the meat can be combined straight into the dip.

With crab meat in the mix, here's your chance to embody the classic Maryland crab dip. A signature staple that would also work marvelously in a spinach artichoke dip is Old Bay seasoning, which packs a firework of savory, spicy, and zesty sparks in every sprinkle. Building into that heat, you've got cayenne pepper, hot sauce, red pepper flakes, and chili paste. Let's not forget about Worcestershire sauce, either, or the handful of cheddar cheese that will give your dip the most decadent exterior. You will also find that a smoky edge from pepperoni or bacon is great for punctuating the overall taste profile, even as a mere garnish.

For dipping, crostini and crackers work wonders, especially when they're seasoned with Old Bay seasoning. The same goes for tortilla, bagel, and pita chips. Branching into uncharted territory, something like deep-fried crab sticks would be fantastic, and might even make your dip filling enough for a light meal.