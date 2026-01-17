Cracker Barrel's Discontinued Southern Seafood Dish That Deserves A Comeback
Cracker Barrel is an excellent choice for when you want to indulge in a comforting dish of Southern cooking. Of the many popular Cracker Barrel entrees to choose from, there are some that have disappeared from menus, much to the chagrin of diners. Its 2013 debut of a new Wholesome Fixin's menu offered customers a choice between five delicious breakfast dishes under 500 calories each, and six lunch and dinner options under 600 calories. Over time, the pecan-crusted catfish dish left Cracker Barrel's menus, with fans clamoring for this discontinued item to make a comeback.
Recent updates to Cracker Barrel have rendered the restaurant nearly unrecognizable after the chain modernized its iconic look. More than just its classic, old-fashioned looks, customers are missing many of the dishes they enjoyed the most. In light of Cracker Barrel slimming down its menu, fans have taken to social media and internet forums to lament the loss of many different dishes, among them the pecan-crusted catfish being missed a great deal.
The pecan-crusted catfish gave diners a pleasing and lighter alternative to classic fried catfish. Brushed with orange marmalade to bind the seasoned pecan crust, the fish was grilled and served with seasonal vegetables or your choice of side. For a restaurant boasting Southern cuisine, it seems a shame to see its menu pared down to either the choice of fried or grilled catfish, sans the popular pecan-crusted dish.
What to do if you miss Cracker Barrel's pecan crusted catfish
Despite its lighter menu, Cracker Barrel still has no shortage of beloved Southern dishes to share. While it debuted to positive fan feedback in 2013, there's no clear reason why the dish has been discontinued, and the Wholesome Fixin's menu seemingly phased out. If you find yourself missing this dish, looking for a copycat recipe would be an ideal option, albeit one requiring a bit more work than sitting down and ordering your favorite meal.
For a simpler variety of Cracker Barrel-inspired catfish, you can always try a Southern catfish nuggets and grits recipe, which calls for instant grits, catfish nuggets, and store-bought Cajun or Creole seasoning. It won't be quite the same, but you'll have the fulfillment of a homemade Southern catfish dish to enjoy. This is especially helpful if you don't happen to live near a Cracker Barrel location.
There's also always the option of voicing your opinions to Cracker Barrel and trying to drum up support to bring back the fan-favored dish. In the meantime, there's plenty of other Southern seafood fare to spare on Cracker Barrel's menu if you're in search of a new go-to order. While you can't always guarantee there will be a day when a discontinued dish will make a comeback, as the saying goes, "never say never."