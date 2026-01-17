Cracker Barrel's Discontinued Southern Seafood Dish That Deserves A Comeback

Cracker Barrel is an excellent choice for when you want to indulge in a comforting dish of Southern cooking. Of the many popular Cracker Barrel entrees to choose from, there are some that have disappeared from menus, much to the chagrin of diners. Its 2013 debut of a new Wholesome Fixin's menu offered customers a choice between five delicious breakfast dishes under 500 calories each, and six lunch and dinner options under 600 calories. Over time, the pecan-crusted catfish dish left Cracker Barrel's menus, with fans clamoring for this discontinued item to make a comeback.

Recent updates to Cracker Barrel have rendered the restaurant nearly unrecognizable after the chain modernized its iconic look. More than just its classic, old-fashioned looks, customers are missing many of the dishes they enjoyed the most. In light of Cracker Barrel slimming down its menu, fans have taken to social media and internet forums to lament the loss of many different dishes, among them the pecan-crusted catfish being missed a great deal.

The pecan-crusted catfish gave diners a pleasing and lighter alternative to classic fried catfish. Brushed with orange marmalade to bind the seasoned pecan crust, the fish was grilled and served with seasonal vegetables or your choice of side. For a restaurant boasting Southern cuisine, it seems a shame to see its menu pared down to either the choice of fried or grilled catfish, sans the popular pecan-crusted dish.