Robert Irvine's Extra Steps For Perfectly Golden-Brown Ribs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's something deeply rewarding about making a rack of ribs at home. Sure, you could go to a barbecue restaurant and trust a pitmaster to make them for you, but do it yourself and it's like hitting the carnivore's jackpot. Chef Robert Irvine, known for his beefy arms and even beefier recipes, has perfected a succulent homemade dish of baked and deep-fried ribs with a simple technique. The best part? All you need is some plastic wrap and aluminum foil.

To achieve tender, juicy perfection, chef Irvine's crispy fried pork spare ribs recipe involves wrapping a rack of ribs tightly in plastic wrap, then in aluminum foil after they've been seasoned and have had time to rest before oven cooking. But the plastic! Won't the heat from the oven melt it? In short, no. In a similar rib recipe for Food Network, Chef Irvine specifically notes that at 225 degrees Fahrenheit, the plastic wrap won't get hot enough to melt.

Irvine isn't the only proponent of this method. The consensus is that for fall-off-the-bone deliciousness, this oven-cooked method of ribs that are double-wrapped in a protective coating is the answer. For extra peace of mind, pick heavy-duty plastic wrap (like this BPA-free 2000-foot long Pami brand from Amazon), and extra strong aluminum foil to avoid direct heat exposure to the plastic. Some folks also advocate using parchment or baking paper instead of plastic wrap if it worries you, but it's unlikely to provide such a tight wrap.