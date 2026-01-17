One Midwestern Regional Pizza's Topping Style Has People Divided

It's easy to say "don't knock it 'til you try it," about food, but fair-minded sayings don't really come into play when it comes to the internet and pizza. Unique pizza toppings and offbeat mixtures are usually the biggest source of judgement, so if you post a proud shot of your homemade pizza topped with corn or pineapple, prepare for a swarm of people to descend and inform you that you're doing it wrong and that their Italian grandmothers are rolling in their graves. But, there is one pizza style in the U.S. that confounds as much as it angers people who've never actually had it before: The little-known Ohio Valley-style pizza.

It seems like every year we're introduced to a new regional American style of pizza that most people have never heard of, and it's easy to be dubious about how "authentic" these local delicacies are. But Ohio Valley-style pizza is very much a real, distinctive thing. Unlike most pizza, which is primarily defined by the crust, what sets Ohio Valley-style apart is that the cheese and the toppings both go on cold after the crust and sauce are already cooked.

The crust itself is a crunchy, medium-thickness square cut, not too dissimilar from the "grandma" pizzas of the New York area. While the residual heat from the pizza will melt the cheese a bit, fresh slices of Ohio Valley-style offer an ostensibly strange hot/cold flavor combo that truly stands alone among America's many different, varied pizza styles.