Reddit Says These Aldi Hot Dogs Are The Worst

Similar to Costco, popular grocery store Aldi has a large fan base that loves to sound off on Reddit, for better or for worse. Known for offering a wide selection of goods at low prices, there are many items to buy your first time at Aldi, like imported aged cheese from Switzerland or a sweet, sliced loaf of brioche bread dotted with chocolate chips. But not all Aldi products are so stellar, and based on some Reddit feedback, some of Aldi's hot dogs might not be high on the list of necessary purchases.

We ranked grocery store hot dog brands from worst to best, and none of Aldi's dogs made the cut. Members of the Aldi subreddit aren't thrilled with the Parkview and Simply Nature brands. A Reddit user posted their dislike for Simply Nature Uncured Beef Hot Dogs, going so far as to say they'll be returning them, while another Redditor responded suggesting that the odd taste stems from the use of celery seed for the nitrates in the beef franks. Another Redditor suggests skipping the selection of hot dogs at Aldi altogether, declaring that "Aldi has weak hot dog game. They don't have room for everything. Just buy hot dogs somewhere else." While Aldi's hot dogs may come at a lower cost than other stores, based on these Reddit reviews, they might just be a waste of your hard-earned money.