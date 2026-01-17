Reddit Says These Aldi Hot Dogs Are The Worst
Similar to Costco, popular grocery store Aldi has a large fan base that loves to sound off on Reddit, for better or for worse. Known for offering a wide selection of goods at low prices, there are many items to buy your first time at Aldi, like imported aged cheese from Switzerland or a sweet, sliced loaf of brioche bread dotted with chocolate chips. But not all Aldi products are so stellar, and based on some Reddit feedback, some of Aldi's hot dogs might not be high on the list of necessary purchases.
We ranked grocery store hot dog brands from worst to best, and none of Aldi's dogs made the cut. Members of the Aldi subreddit aren't thrilled with the Parkview and Simply Nature brands. A Reddit user posted their dislike for Simply Nature Uncured Beef Hot Dogs, going so far as to say they'll be returning them, while another Redditor responded suggesting that the odd taste stems from the use of celery seed for the nitrates in the beef franks. Another Redditor suggests skipping the selection of hot dogs at Aldi altogether, declaring that "Aldi has weak hot dog game. They don't have room for everything. Just buy hot dogs somewhere else." While Aldi's hot dogs may come at a lower cost than other stores, based on these Reddit reviews, they might just be a waste of your hard-earned money.
Skip the Parkview hot dogs at Aldi
Out of all the meats to buy (and all to avoid) at Aldi, the Parkview hot dogs may be the worst offenders. Compared to Simply Nature's links, Aldi shoppers on Reddit were really put off by the Parkview brand of hot dogs. A Redditor lamented about the texture, saying that the brand's hot dogs were "pretty soft" and had "no snap [and] not a lot of structural integrity, since they're just puree," followed by a green nausea emoji. About a year ago, a user in the Aldi subreddit suggested that the retailer had "ruined" Parkview's Classic Hot Dogs and Jumbo Franks with changes made to the recipe, declaring "Trust me — the new taste is nasty!" and saying that they could "barely swallow" them they were so bad. Other agreed, with one user replying, "Yup, I'm trying it right now, and thought it had gone bad."
Another Redditor posted about "weird tasting hot dogs from Aldi," saying that the sausages have "tasted super strange — kind of like plastic." No matter what your taste or texture preference for hot dogs it, anything you eat should never taste even remotely like plastic. One Reddit user shared that even their dog had stopped eating Parkview's hot dogs, sensing a change in the sausages, saying they "opened a new package today and he turned up his nose [at the hot dogs]." It's hard to ignore that type of criticism coming from both humans and animals.