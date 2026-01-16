Both Nathan's Famous colossal beef franks and the Hebrew International beef franks are larger than Miller's at 4 ounces each, and that's pretty impressive. But it's more than size that makes Miller's a standout. Miller's franks are also some of the simplest wieners you can buy — made with natural ingredients, no preservatives, no nitrites, and none of the fillers that many other brands use.

For example, Bar-S hot dogs include mechanically separated chicken and pork, modified corn starch, corn syrup, and sodium nitrite while Miller's uses just beef, sea salt, mustard, celery juice powder, and natural flavors. Even Nathan's, which boasts about not using fillers or artificial colors, still uses ingredients like sorbitol as a sweetener and hydrolyzed corn protein as a flavor enhancer.

One of Miller's big selling points is that it does not use nitrates or nitrites. Most other brands use them because they serve as a preservative and improve both the color and flavor of processed meat. However, they have been linked to an increased risk of cancer per a 2023 study published by the European Food Safety Authority, and there is a call by science experts to ban their use worldwide.

There's no doubt that Miller's products tend to cost more than grocery store hot dog brands. You can get an eight pack of Bar-S franks for around $2 and often much less while an eight pack of Miller's is over $15. In this case, however, you get what you pay for.