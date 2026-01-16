The Cozy Italian Bakery That's Fed NYC Sweet Treats For Over 80 Years

New York City is world-renowned for its pastries and sweet treats, and there's no shortage of top-class bakeries across NYC working on innovative new concepts and interesting flavor combinations. But sometimes, you just want to go to a cozy, classic Italian bakery that evokes nostalgia and old-school charm. That's exactly when you should make your way to Circo's Pastry Shop, a traditional, family-owned storefront that's been serving the Brooklyn community for over 80 years.

Circo's Pastry Shop was founded by Sebastino Circo in 1945. There isn't too much other information available about the original owner, as the bakery is really the legacy of Nino Pierdipino and Michele Vinci, who joined the business in 1968. Pierdipino, who moved to Brooklyn from Sicily in 1966, and Vinci were the best pastry chefs on staff, and they rose up the ranks quickly. Within five years, they partnered up and bought the business, and their family continues to run it today.

Despite its surroundings changing drastically over the years, the Bushwick-based bakery has remained true to its roots. The storefront is still lit up by a decades-old neon sign, and the pastry cases are free of frills. More importantly, the original equipment remains and the recipes haven't changed.