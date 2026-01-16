Don't Toss This Part Of The Crawfish — It Tastes A Lot Better Than It Looks

Twist off the tail and eat it as you normally would. Then comes the fun part: bring the head up to your mouth and suck out the contents. Don't sharply inhale, do it slowly (too fast and you'll end up choking when crawfish juice shoots down your throat — some of us have learnt that the hard way). The crawfish juice will be mixed with a teeny bit of tomalley, creating something that tastes like the ocean met a spice cabinet.

Too intense for that to be your first tomalley-tasting experience? No problem. Scoop the soft, buttery tomalley straight from the shell, and you can either eat it as it is or spread it on toast or crackers. Alternatively, you can also save it for later and use in cooking. Try and fold some into your pasta sauce and suddenly you've got a luxurious seafood base that coats every strand like it was made in a restaurant kitchen. Stir it into rice dishes, into a rich and creamy lobster bisque — anywhere you want depth without adding more stock or salt or effort.

That odd-looking yellow paste suddenly seems like liquid gold. And it is — the flavor and versatility speak for themselves. What seemed disposable might just become the ingredient you start planning recipes around.