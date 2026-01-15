How One Canned Ingredient Turns Frozen Fries Into A Tasty Seafood Appetizer
Can you ever go wrong with french fries? They're simple and delicious. These crispy, golden sticks of fried potato are a great culinary equalizer. They belong everywhere from on the side of a burger at the cheapest diner to a plate of steak frites at the fanciest Michelin-starred restaurant. And, of course, you can make them at home, too. A bag of frozen fries in an air fryer makes a quick, easy snack, but it can get boring. If you want to keep that high brow steak frites feel with a seafood twist, try a can of smoked oysters.
When Tasting Table listed some canned ingredients to upgrade fries, oysters may have seemed like an odd choice. But oysters and fries are a classic combo. Seafood restaurants often serve fried oysters with a side of fries. The two elements balance each other texturally. Crispy french fries contrasted with the softer, chewier oysters create a perfect bite. The flavors are also complementary. Salty, briny oysters really accent the crispy, fried taste of the potatoes.
French fries lend themselves well to many flavor and seasoning components. Truffle fries with oysters have been served at restaurants for a more luxurious dish. You can also use elements that bring spice or acidity, which complement the oysters and fries equally. Think of flavored vinegar, hot sauce, or even something like a spicy mayo made with Calabrian chilies. Harissa with some lemon over the oysters could add a spicy and garlicky dimension that brings the whole dish to life.
Getting boisterous with oysters
In its simplest form, you can just enjoy canned oysters on the side of french fries. It's basic, but the smoky, salty notes work well with crisp fries. For a more complete meal, you could chop up or even deep fry the oysters and toss them with the fries. Then make a loaded fry dish out of them. It can be a play on Oysters Rockefeller, along with some garlic spinach and shredded cheese. Sprinkle it all on top, then broil until golden, and add some fresh scallions or green onions. Use cream cheese and sour cream to make a cool, whipped, creamy garnish.
Another version that highlights the smokiness could include bacon. Salt and pepper the fries, and sprinkle with crispy, smoky bacon and chopped oysters. Then try a creamy ranch or garlic aioli sauce to tie it all together. Try a Po'boy loaded fry by breading the oysters in panko and crisping them up in the air fryer. Then toss them with the fries and a creamy, classic remoulade or a sriracha mayo. You could add a squirt of lemon or even a little pickle for brightness.
If there's any oyster dish you already like, you can lean into those flavor profiles and the french fries are going to work. That could include Mexican, Asian, Italian, or anything, really. That's the beauty of fries and their adaptability. If you've never tried it before, give it a spin and get creative with it. Since it's so quick and easy to bring these two ingredients together, you can afford to experiment a bit and see which flavors you like most.