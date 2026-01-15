How One Canned Ingredient Turns Frozen Fries Into A Tasty Seafood Appetizer

Can you ever go wrong with french fries? They're simple and delicious. These crispy, golden sticks of fried potato are a great culinary equalizer. They belong everywhere from on the side of a burger at the cheapest diner to a plate of steak frites at the fanciest Michelin-starred restaurant. And, of course, you can make them at home, too. A bag of frozen fries in an air fryer makes a quick, easy snack, but it can get boring. If you want to keep that high brow steak frites feel with a seafood twist, try a can of smoked oysters.

When Tasting Table listed some canned ingredients to upgrade fries, oysters may have seemed like an odd choice. But oysters and fries are a classic combo. Seafood restaurants often serve fried oysters with a side of fries. The two elements balance each other texturally. Crispy french fries contrasted with the softer, chewier oysters create a perfect bite. The flavors are also complementary. Salty, briny oysters really accent the crispy, fried taste of the potatoes.

French fries lend themselves well to many flavor and seasoning components. Truffle fries with oysters have been served at restaurants for a more luxurious dish. You can also use elements that bring spice or acidity, which complement the oysters and fries equally. Think of flavored vinegar, hot sauce, or even something like a spicy mayo made with Calabrian chilies. Harissa with some lemon over the oysters could add a spicy and garlicky dimension that brings the whole dish to life.