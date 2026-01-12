The 5 Absolute Best IPAs Of 2025

The variety that craft beer was founded on is alive and well heading into 2026, but one style undeniably rules the scene. We're talking, of course, about the IPA. The IPA has many substyles, so there's something for everyone, but all of these different expressions are bound by their delicious exploration of fragrant hop character. Whether you like your beer bracingly bitter or tropically sweet, the overall IPA category is rich with options just waiting to become your new favorites.

2025 was a banner year for IPAs, ranging from piney, resinous West Coast IPAs to juicy, fruity hazy IPAs with balanced American IPAs, crisp cold IPAs, roasty black IPAs, and more in between. Alas, not every IPA is a banger — especially considering the style's popularity, plenty of offerings on bar menus and store shelves may have been rushed to market to tick a box. With over 9,000 breweries in the United States currently, there's a whole sea of IPAs to sift through, and that sheer volume makes the true treasures shine even brighter. We're highlighting those gems here by rounding up the very best IPAs released in 2025. As some of these are still being brewed, if you see them at your local bar or bottle shop, order up and count on an exceptional beer-drinking experience. Or, you can at least add these breweries to your list for when you're looking for your next favorite IPA.