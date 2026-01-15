The Creamy Canned Ingredient That'll Instantly Bulk Up A Batch Of Soup
Homemade soup can go one of two ways. At its best it's rich, flavorful and more than the sum of its parts. A thin watery version, on the other hand, is not going to give you the comfort that good soup should provide. To bulk up a soup that's lacking a little, we often think of adding vegetables, pasta, or grains, but coconut milk can get the job done in a different way.
Coconut milk will make any soup more satisfying without radically changing the texture. While it's true that you are adding more liquid to the pot, it's going to give the broth more body and a rich, velvety mouthfeel. The high dose of healthy fats will help to keep you feel full for longer, making that bowl of soup a more satiating meal. Coconut milk can also act as an emulsifier, bringing together the different soup ingredients for a more cohesive taste in every spoonful.
Beyond adding bulk, coconut milk has some nutritional benefits, as a good source of minerals including manganese, copper, and iron. Despite its high calorie density, coconut milk has also been shown to help with high cholesterol levels, weight loss, and metabolism.
How to add coconut milk to soup
Coconut milk is a common ingredient in Southeast Asia, the Caribbean, and parts of Africa. It helps to temper spiciness and balance acidity in dishes like tom kha soup or Malaysian laksa and add satisfying creaminess without dairy. There's no need to stick with spicy options to use coconut milk, however. It's versatile enough to use in a wide range of cuisines. It's a shortcut to rich pureed soups like cream of carrot or cream of mushroom.
Coconut milk can be used in most soups that call for heavy cream at a 1:1 ratio, but there are just a few things to keep in mind. The first is that there is a difference in flavor. When using a splash of it you might not notice, but adding a full tin will give you an undeniable coconut twist. This is a great fit with something like an earthy pumpkin soup, but perhaps not so much with a clam chowder.
If you're following a recipe that uses heavy cream, you will need to pay attention when adding this substitute. While heavy cream can stand up to extended simmering, coconut milk can easily curdle and should be added towards the end. Finally, you need to choose the right type for your soup. Mainly, it should be unsweetened. And although it might be tempting to reduce calories by opting for a light version, this won't provide the richness you need to bulk up your soup.