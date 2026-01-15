The Creamy Canned Ingredient That'll Instantly Bulk Up A Batch Of Soup

Homemade soup can go one of two ways. At its best it's rich, flavorful and more than the sum of its parts. A thin watery version, on the other hand, is not going to give you the comfort that good soup should provide. To bulk up a soup that's lacking a little, we often think of adding vegetables, pasta, or grains, but coconut milk can get the job done in a different way.

Coconut milk will make any soup more satisfying without radically changing the texture. While it's true that you are adding more liquid to the pot, it's going to give the broth more body and a rich, velvety mouthfeel. The high dose of healthy fats will help to keep you feel full for longer, making that bowl of soup a more satiating meal. Coconut milk can also act as an emulsifier, bringing together the different soup ingredients for a more cohesive taste in every spoonful.

Beyond adding bulk, coconut milk has some nutritional benefits, as a good source of minerals including manganese, copper, and iron. Despite its high calorie density, coconut milk has also been shown to help with high cholesterol levels, weight loss, and metabolism.