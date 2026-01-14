The Boozy Ingredient That'll Take Your Chicken Pot Pie To New Heights

A classic chicken pot pie is one of the most comforting, warming meals to make during the cold weather months. It's hard to beat tender chunks of chicken and vegetables encased in a golden crust, surrounded by a flavorful gravy. While the recipes for this inexpensive meal are usually straightforward, there are ways to add extra ingredients to homemade chicken pot pie to lift it to new heights, and one of them is sherry.

This historic fortified wine from the Andalucía region in southern Spain is made from white wine grapes, mainly Palomino, Pedro Ximénez, and Moscatel, making it a great substitute for white wine in recipes, as it adds another dimension of flavor. Known as Jerez in Spanish, sherry is protected by a Denomination of Origin and comes in various styles, from super dry to very sweet. It's a versatile libation that's as much at home in your glass as it is in cocktail and food recipes. Sherry's flavor profiles run from dry and savory, with hints of olive and green walnut in Fino and Manzanilla styles, to nutty and robust with notes of dried fruits and roasted hazelnut in Amontillado and Oloroso styles.

For chicken pot pie, the best option is a medium to dry sherry, adding it as you would add any wine to a recipe, so it cooks down, and the alcohol burns off, leaving only its amazing taste. The amount you add is up to you, but we've seen recipes that call for anywhere from a teaspoon up to half a cup of sherry.