For Rich Ham And Bean Soup, Use This Cured Cut Of Meat

Meals like ham and bean soup are all about squeezing the most flavor out of a few basic parts. Homey and hearty, great ham and bean soups embrace their simplicity by eschewing tons of add-ins or spices, and doubling down on the meaty, smoky-sweet flavor of the ham. But to make it the best it can be, you can't just rely on any old piece of ham. You need something that is going to add richness and more complexity to account for the lack of other flavors, and for that, you need a ham hock.

If you aren't familiar, a ham hock is a cut of pork that comes from the pig's leg, where the shank meets the foot. It's not a very meaty cut, but that's not the point. Ham hocks are heavy on skin, bone, and fatty connective tissue, which are all rich in collagen, which is basically an all-purpose soup enhancer. It affects both texture and the taste of soups, thickening them and adding body, while also providing a fatty richness that lifts up all the other flavors in the recipe. Other types of ham and pork may bring some of that flavor, but you simply won't get the same comforting richness, and ham hocks tend to be quite cheap as well. While ham hocks are mostly bone and skin, they do still have some meat on them, which can be shredded into ham and bean soup easily after being slow-cooked in the broth.