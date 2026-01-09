This 58-Year-Old Maryland Steakhouse Is Already Planning Its Comeback After A Fire

It's always heartbreaking to see tragedy befall a beloved historic institution. Unfortunately, the new year has gotten off to a rocky start for one famed East Coast steakhouse. A gem of Frederick Country, Maryland, The Red Horse Steak House took major damage in a fire that broke out in the early morning on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. While it was confirmed that no one was inside when the fire began, the extensive damage to the structure forced the restaurant to close indefinitely. But this may not be the end.

Despite this saddening news, the owners of The Red Horse have indicated that they are already working on plans to reopen. "The Red Horse has been part of Frederick for decades," the restaurant stated in a Facebook post later that day, "and she is not done yet." Many customers shared messages of support regarding how much the steakhouse means to them and their families, sending love and hope for the beloved local staple to return.

Among some of the absolute best steakhouses in every state, this Maryland spot is near and dear to many. Even local businesses have been sending their well wishes to the steakhouse and its fans. Petersen's Carpet & Flooring shared a picture of their own sign on Facebook that reads: "The Red Horse will rise again soon. Legends always do. Back in the saddle."