Do This And Your Store-Bought Tortillas Will Be 10x Better
There's something about the simplicity of a tortilla that makes it almost irresistible. They're so versatile, even more so than bread, you could probably find a new way to use one every day for an entire year. It's no wonder that, according to data from Snack Food and Wholesale Bakery, tortillas are a $4.5 billion industry. One of the problems with tortillas is that we often go for the quick and easy ones. And there's nothing wrong with a package of store-bought tortillas, but why settle for good enough when you can make them better with very little effort? All you need is a skillet and a couple of minutes to fry them up
Whether you want to keep them flat to make tostadas or shape them into taco shells, you can fry both corn and flour tortillas very quickly and easily to make them more like restaurant-quality ones. You'll want to use about ¼ inch of neutral oil that doesn't impart a lot of flavor. That way, you'll enhance the flavor of the tortilla, plus add a fried note that makes everything taste so much better. Heat the oil until it bubbles when the tortilla touches it. The perfect temperature for tortillas is 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Fry the tortillas one at a time by sliding them into the oil. Let them fry for 15 to 20 seconds per side, then flip with tongs. The result is a crispy tortilla with richer flavor and texture than a plain store-bought one.
Taco to tostada, ta-da!
If you want to make a taco, you can fold the tortilla in half as it fries. Use your tongs and hold it in place so it retains the shape you want as it finishes crisping up. Have a wire rack or baking sheet lined with paper towels off to the side so you can transfer each tortilla as they finish frying.
You can make a crunchier tostada rather than a taco. To do that, let the tortilla fry for 30 to 60 seconds per side. They should become a much deeper golden brown and begin to bubble as they fry. These tostadas will break if you try to fold them, so decide what you're making before settling on cook times.
After you transfer your tortillas to the cooling rack, sprinkle a little salt on them while they're still damp from the oil. You don't want too much, but a little bit will definitely enhance the flavor. You can also use a pinch of chili powder, Tajin, a squirt of lime, or a quick sprinkle of grated cheese. Just make sure you do it while the tortillas are still hot so the seasoning sticks.
You can store these tortillas to enjoy them later. Keep them in a paper bag that's folded shut and stored on the counter. Don't refrigerate them. If humidity has made them chewy, you can put them in the oven for a few minutes to restore crispiness. Ideally, you should eat them right away to enjoy them at their freshest and tastiest.