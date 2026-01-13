Do This And Your Store-Bought Tortillas Will Be 10x Better

If you want to make a taco, you can fold the tortilla in half as it fries. Use your tongs and hold it in place so it retains the shape you want as it finishes crisping up. Have a wire rack or baking sheet lined with paper towels off to the side so you can transfer each tortilla as they finish frying.

You can make a crunchier tostada rather than a taco. To do that, let the tortilla fry for 30 to 60 seconds per side. They should become a much deeper golden brown and begin to bubble as they fry. These tostadas will break if you try to fold them, so decide what you're making before settling on cook times.

After you transfer your tortillas to the cooling rack, sprinkle a little salt on them while they're still damp from the oil. You don't want too much, but a little bit will definitely enhance the flavor. You can also use a pinch of chili powder, Tajin, a squirt of lime, or a quick sprinkle of grated cheese. Just make sure you do it while the tortillas are still hot so the seasoning sticks.

You can store these tortillas to enjoy them later. Keep them in a paper bag that's folded shut and stored on the counter. Don't refrigerate them. If humidity has made them chewy, you can put them in the oven for a few minutes to restore crispiness. Ideally, you should eat them right away to enjoy them at their freshest and tastiest.