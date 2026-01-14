This Pub-Style Seafood Is A Hidden Gem You Can Find In Costco's Freezer Aisle

If you're looking for an affordable and tasty freezer find at Costco, this is the one to stock up on. In a Reddit thread comparing four breaded frozen fish options at Costco, many stated that the halibut was their favorite compared to options like the Trident Beer-Battered Alaska Cod, the Kirkland Everything Seasoning Breaded Cod, and the Trident Potato Crusted Wild Alaska Pollock.

The item doesn't get universal praise, though. While there were many fans of the halibut in the thread, one Redditor noted, "The taste was inconsistent across pieces, between being completely bland to mildly fishy." In a TikTok video about the pub style frozen fish, a couple of commenters noted that the halibut was too salty for their taste. In an online review which was largely positive, one commenter said the fillets tasted "disgusting" and "as if [they'd been] left out."

Despite a handful of people being completely turned off by the taste, many more were impressed with the flavor, texture, and value. One YouTube review even stated this freezer option was "equal to the top-dollar products at restaurants [they] had." That's high praise for something you find behind the freezer doors at Costco. Whether you prefer a pub-inspired fish sandwich or a simple pairing with malt vinegar, this pub style frozen fish is one worth checking out.