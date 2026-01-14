This Pub-Style Seafood Is A Hidden Gem You Can Find In Costco's Freezer Aisle
When you think of pub fare, your mind probably goes straight to fish and chips. The deep-fried white fish and fries combo goes perfectly with a frosty pint of ale. If you're looking for an easy weeknight dinner option that makes you feel like you've ducked into a proper English pub, Costco's frozen seafood section has a sneaky good option. It's the wild caught Neptune Pub Style Lightly Battered Halibut. This crispy, partially cooked halibut is sold in two-pound boxes and can be oven-baked in 20 minutes or deep-fried in 5 minutes.
We love this option so much it came in third place in our ranking of Costco frozen seafood dishes and was chosen as one of the best hidden gem items in the Costco freezer section. "The fish was meaty, thick, and dense without being overly fishy or salty," described our taste tester. They also appreciated the texture, which "was robust and didn't fall apart." This means it keeps its shape while cooking and holds up when you plate it. Its mild flavor and light batter make it a versatile option for whatever you're craving, whether you dip it in homemade tartar sauce, pair it with coleslaw, or use it in a fish taco.
Most shoppers are fans of this pub style halibut
If you're looking for an affordable and tasty freezer find at Costco, this is the one to stock up on. In a Reddit thread comparing four breaded frozen fish options at Costco, many stated that the halibut was their favorite compared to options like the Trident Beer-Battered Alaska Cod, the Kirkland Everything Seasoning Breaded Cod, and the Trident Potato Crusted Wild Alaska Pollock.
The item doesn't get universal praise, though. While there were many fans of the halibut in the thread, one Redditor noted, "The taste was inconsistent across pieces, between being completely bland to mildly fishy." In a TikTok video about the pub style frozen fish, a couple of commenters noted that the halibut was too salty for their taste. In an online review which was largely positive, one commenter said the fillets tasted "disgusting" and "as if [they'd been] left out."
Despite a handful of people being completely turned off by the taste, many more were impressed with the flavor, texture, and value. One YouTube review even stated this freezer option was "equal to the top-dollar products at restaurants [they] had." That's high praise for something you find behind the freezer doors at Costco. Whether you prefer a pub-inspired fish sandwich or a simple pairing with malt vinegar, this pub style frozen fish is one worth checking out.