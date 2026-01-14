The Sweet Bob Evans Store-Bought Side Dish That's Worth Adding To Your Cart
Bob Evans is a name synonymous with country cooking. Much like Cracker Barrel, this restaurant chain also offers a number of packaged foods filled with warm and familiar flavors. When you're searching for a quick way to truly make your meal complete, look no further than Bob Evans Glazed Apples. Although this dish isn't actually served in Bob Evans restaurants, it is an absolute must to take home to your table.
Tasting Table's assessment of Bob Evans store-bought sides ranks the glazed apples highly for their irresistible taste and quality ingredients. Made using butter, real apples, and apple juice, this dish definitely leans more toward dessert than most of Bob Evans' other savory store-bought sides. It is also especially gooey in consistency, with notes of warming spices, similar to that of an apple pie filling, yet intended as a side dish.
A 14-ounce container can serve three to four people and can be presented as-is or dressed up in a more dessert-like fashion. With this being the sole sweet treat among the rest of Bob Evans' packaged sides, it's worth noting that it retails for around the same price but comes in a slightly smaller container.
Tips for serving Bob Evans Glazed Apples
This store-bought offering from Bob Evans is simple and to the point in terms of flavor and consistency. Not overdone with excessive ingredients and, according to Kroger customer reviews, maintaining a perfect ratio of apples to liquid, this glazed apples side dish can be served on its own and is completely satisfying. If you want to pair it with a savory entree, pork is an ideal protein pairing as well as fried chicken or a grilled steak. For something lighter, try it as a topping for oatmeal, French toast, or pancakes.
If you want to stretch this store-bought side into a more substantial dessert, there are plenty of easy ways to do so. For one, you can take the apple pie-like filling and serve it alongside a couple of scoops of rich vanilla ice cream or on top of cheesecake. Similarly, you can cover it with store-bought crust, biscuits, or even cinnamon rolls and bake it into a cobbler, coffee cake, or spiced baked apple crumb recipe.
Use your favorite crust and a muffin tin and turn this side dish into miniature hand pies, perfect for passing out at a party. With the comforting tastes of warm spiced Southern fried apples, there's little this Bob Evans side can't do. Lean into the fresh and fulfilling tastes of real apples and let this guide your culinary creativity.