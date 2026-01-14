The Sweet Bob Evans Store-Bought Side Dish That's Worth Adding To Your Cart

Bob Evans is a name synonymous with country cooking. Much like Cracker Barrel, this restaurant chain also offers a number of packaged foods filled with warm and familiar flavors. When you're searching for a quick way to truly make your meal complete, look no further than Bob Evans Glazed Apples. Although this dish isn't actually served in Bob Evans restaurants, it is an absolute must to take home to your table.

Tasting Table's assessment of Bob Evans store-bought sides ranks the glazed apples highly for their irresistible taste and quality ingredients. Made using butter, real apples, and apple juice, this dish definitely leans more toward dessert than most of Bob Evans' other savory store-bought sides. It is also especially gooey in consistency, with notes of warming spices, similar to that of an apple pie filling, yet intended as a side dish.

A 14-ounce container can serve three to four people and can be presented as-is or dressed up in a more dessert-like fashion. With this being the sole sweet treat among the rest of Bob Evans' packaged sides, it's worth noting that it retails for around the same price but comes in a slightly smaller container.