'You Guys Didn't Lie' — Aldi Shoppers Say This Meat Is A Must-Have

If you've been looking for an easy, tasty, and affordable new meal idea and you haven't been shopping at Aldi, maybe it's time to start. Many customers swear by the Carnitas Seasoned Boneless Pork Shoulder Roast that you can get at Aldi for under $3 a pound. Not only is it a great idea to pop in a slow cooker, but the pre-marinated meat is also incredibly flavorful and can be used in a variety of dishes. If you're sick of trying to come up with ingredients to turn a boring roast into something special, Aldi shoppers say this is a must-try.

The Carnitas Seasoned Boneless Pork Shoulder Roast from Aldi averages around 2 pounds. At $2.39 per pound, a 2-pound roast comes in just under $5. Following the rule of purchasing ½ a pound of meat per person, that should be perfect for anyone cooking for a small family — potentially even with leftovers. The roast comes already marinated with carnitas seasoning. Although the label doesn't disclose exactly what that means, Hayley MacLean's slow-cooker carnitas recipe includes cumin, oregano, chili powder, salt, and pepper. You'll get a similar flavor from Aldi's marinade with much less effort.

As one Reddit user put it, "It was SO good." They slow-cooked theirs for eight hours and used it to make carnitas street tacos with salsa verde. Slow cooking ensures that it remains tender and shreds easily by the time it's done, making the tacos virtually effortless. Others shake it up by using the leftovers for nachos the next day.