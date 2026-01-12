This Jimmy John's Sandwich Is Unfortunately A Flop On A Few Fronts

The Cuban sandwich has a history as rich as its flavor. Originating in Cuba, it was popularized by working-class Cuban Americans in Florida, who needed a quick, filling meal. And the answer to this was a rich and tangy sandwich loaded with roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard, pressed and toasted between two slices of Cuban bread. It's a delicious combination that has since spread far beyond Florida. But unfortunately, that also means you'll run into duds like Jimmy John's Cubano, which we've given a middling score and listed as a sandwich you should think twice about ordering.

Made with bacon, ham, provolone cheese, mayonnaise, pickles, and mustard, the chain's version doesn't adhere to tradition. Of course, no one expects Jimmy John's to provide the most authentic Cuban sandwich, but the Cubano has still received criticism for straying too far. As one commenter put it, "They are stretching so hard to call it a Cubano, and it just fails on every aspect." And elsewhere, a half-Cuban user wrote that "this offense is personal," while a Cuban sandwich lover added, "This is simply not a... replica of one or even close. Very horrible."

Most of this stems from the substitution of bacon for roast pork. "Where's the rest of it, like the roast pork?," one critic asked, while another said, "I have never seen a Cubano with bacon." Meanwhile, a person pointed out the other missing things, including the plancha grill and Cuban bread, before saying, "Get outta here."