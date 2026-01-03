The Hands-Down Best Potbelly Sandwich — We Have Zero Complaints

When Tasting Table tried and ranked nine different sandwiches at Potbelly, one very clearly came out on top. Though the popular establishment has a few orders that are tough to beat, the hefty Cubano is one that deserves to be revisited again and again. Layered with melted Swiss, slow-cooked pulled pork, hickory smoked ham, pickles, and mustard, Potbelly's version is a riff on a tried-and-true Cubano recipe. The satisfying effort hits all the expected flavor notes of creamy, savory, salty tanginess that have gradually come to define a Cubano. Though Potbelly's recipe lacks the traditional yellow mustard that is typically seen in Cubano sandwiches, when all of the delicious ingredients are piled into toasted bread, this is the kind of sandwich that needs no notes.

Naturally, we aren't alone in this assessment either. The combination of hickory-smoked ham and slow-cooked pulled pork has won over plenty of fans. Though Potbelly's Cubano was originally unveiled as a limited-time offer, the order became a permanent menu item in 2024 thanks to so many favorable customer reviews. In fact, the Cubano was one of the most popular limited sandwiches ever offered by the establishment, and Potbelly visitors weren't best pleased that the sandwich wasn't initially going to be a permanent menu item. "You're killing me here, Potbelly! Why such a limited time??? These are your BEST sandwiches, and you keep them around for less than a month?" one Facebook fan lamented. Thankfully, the sandwich was eventually made permanent.