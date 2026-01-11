17 Michelin-Starred Restaurants In NYC Worth Adding To Your Foodie Bucket List
For foodies, visiting a Michelin-starred restaurant is a must-do. If you're in New York City, a hub of some of the world's best food, there are 70 restaurants to choose from that have at least one coveted Michelin star. If you're not familiar, Michelin stars are awarded to restaurants that are deemed to have outstanding cooking. The restaurants are evaluated each year; the stars don't carry over. According to the Michelin Guide website, a system of five specific guidelines is used that focuses on ingredient quality, flavors, culinary techniques, the chef's unique culinary personality, and consistency.
Here at Tasting Table, we've created a list of 17 incredible Michelin-starred restaurants in NYC that we think should be added to your foodie bucket list. In choosing these restaurants, we made sure to cover all types of cuisines while also looking at places that had viral, must-have dishes, impeccable ambiance, or a general fantastic buzz.
Aska
In the trendy neighborhood of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, you will find Aska. With two Michelin stars, this contemporary Scandinavian restaurant will provide you with not only unique dishes, but a beautiful place to enjoy them as well. The restaurant is headed by chef Fredrik Berselius, who is originally from Stockholm, Sweden. Aska is located in a restored warehouse from the 1860s and has been transformed into a striking, dimly lit, black-colored space that is ideal for a romantic date night.
As for the food itself, you can expect to experience ornate dishes that are mainly seafood-forward. Online, there isn't a set menu available, so the items that are served may change from season to season or even day to day. The menu isn't a la carte; instead, you can expect a 12 to 14-course tasting menu that has a set price per person.
(929) 337-6792
47 S 5th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Eleven Madison Park
For one of the few contemporary restaurants in New York City that has three Michelin stars, you'll have to head to Eleven Madison Park. This bright, airy, sophisticated space is located right near the famous Flatiron Building, overlooking Madison Square Park. One of the standout features of this restaurant is that it offers a fully plant-based tasting menu, which is a rare find in NYC. If you eat animal products, there are also a few courses that you can choose from on the tasting menu that include animal proteins.
While the tasting menu is always a hit, you also have the option to dine at the bar at Eleven Madison Park. There, you can experience a la carte snacks, wine, and cocktails. This is a great option for those who want to experience the restaurant, but don't have the budget for a full tasting menu — which is usually well over $300 per person.
(212) 889-0905
11 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10010
Sushi Sho
Sushi Sho is the only three Michelin-starred sushi restaurant in New York City. This unique spot is owned by chef Keiji Nakazawa, who trained in Japan and oversees operations at over 30 restaurants around the world. The dining style at Sushi Sho is okonami, which translates to "what you like" in Japanese. This means that customers can expect to customize their sushi exactly how they wish to eat it.
Dining at Sushi Sho is also a very special experience, with a no-photo policy as well as a no-tip policy. This is rooted in Japanese traditions of providing excellent service while allowing the customers to immerse themselves in the meal. Only 20 guests are served per evening, with a singular 10-seat table that has two seating times per night.
(646) 863-2023
3 E 41st St, New York, NY 10017
Atomix
If you're a fan of Korean cuisine and want a contemporary, upscale twist, Atomix, which is located in a brownstone in the Murray Hill neighborhood of New York City, is the place to go. This restaurant has two Michelin stars and is owned by a husband and wife duo, chef Junghyun and manager Ellia Park.
There are two ways to dine at Atomix. The first, and most coveted, is the Chef's Counter. There, you will sit at an intimate table with just a few other guests and will experience a menu of 12 courses that rotate seasonally. At the counter, you will get to see the chef prepare the dishes right in front of you. On the second floor of the restaurant, there is a bar that offers its own tasting menu as well. Whether you dine at the counter or the bar, you will get to select your own chopsticks to use during your meal. You will also receive detailed cards that come with each course, explaining the food as well as information about the artists who created the ceramic dishes that the food is served on.
104 E 30th St, New York, NY 10016
Gramercy Tavern
Most people who live in New York City have heard of Gramercy Tavern. This restaurant has held a Michelin star for over 19 consecutive years, and is constantly being voted one of the best restaurants in NYC by various high-profile publications. The cuisine is contemporary American, and there are two separate spots within the restaurant to dine. If you choose to make a reservation in the dining room, you will get to experience a more upscale, refined experience. There is a seasonal menu in which you will have five courses for a set price, and the courses can be chosen from a few options.
The tavern section of the restaurant is a bit more casual and laid back, and there, you can choose your meal from an a la carte menu. For a Michelin-starred restaurant in New York City, the a la carte prices are relatively reasonable. This makes Gramercy Tavern a great spot for someone who wants to experience a Michelin-starred restaurant without having to pay a high price.
(212) 477-0777
42 E 20th St, New York, NY 10003
Le Coucou
Out of the 10 Michelin-starred French restaurants on the Michelin Guide, Le Coucou is a restaurant that many New Yorkers agree is the best French spot in NYC. One of the main draws to the restaurant is the overall decor and ambiance. It has high arched ceilings with dramatic, warmly lit chandeliers hung throughout. The meals are plated thoughtfully and artistically, matching the vibe of the restaurant's style.
At Le Coucou, you can choose to enjoy your meal in a variety of ways. There are tasting menus available for both lunch and dinner, or you can choose specific items to pay for a la carte. One item, a French classic that many customers have recommended, is the steak tartare. As for other standouts on the menu, it changes seasonally, so other specialties may rotate throughout the year.
(212) 271-4252
138 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10013
Semma
For foodies who love Indian cuisine, you're going to want to visit the only Indian restaurant with a Michelin star in New York City: Semma. Located in one of the trendiest neighborhoods in the city, the West Village, Semma has a lively and communal feel to its interior, bringing customers together to enjoy the flavors of Southern Indian cuisine. The chef, Vijay Kumar, creates dishes based on his experiences in India, drawing inspiration from specific rituals from the region.
The menu is fairly simple, served a la carte style, and is organized by small, medium, and large-sized dishes. While there are tons of mouthwatering dishes to choose from, one that you should get to share with the table is the dosa. It's essentially a large, thin crepe with a potato filling, served with sauces on the side for dipping. Whatever you end up ordering at Semma, you'll be sure to experience an authentic and upscale Indian food experience.
60 Greenwich Ave, New York, NY 10011
Rezdôra
There aren't many Italian restaurants in New York City that have earned themselves a Michelin star. Rezdôra, which is located in the swanky Flatiron District of the city, has earned one Michelin star for five years in a row. We've also named Rezdôra the best Italian restaurant in New York state. The entire menu is centered around house-made pasta, and guests can choose between ordering their own dishes a la carte or a regional pasta tasting with a set fee.
Beyond pasta, there are many other dishes to enjoy as well. There's black truffle burrata, pan-seared halibut, and of course, a lengthy dessert menu as well. Getting a table at Rezdôra is known to be extremely difficult, so be sure to plan ahead if you want to eat at this delicious Italian spot.
27 E 20th St, New York, NY 10003
Shmoné
If you're craving Middle Eastern or Israeli cuisine and want to experience it at a Michelin-star level, look no further than Shmoné. Around the corner from the famous Washington Square Park, this chic and intimate space will offer something new on the menu each time you visit. Chef Ayal Shani creates dishes that are seasonal and based on what ingredients he's been able to source that week. The menu is offered a la carte.
In Shmoné, there are tables scattered throughout the space; however, there is also a main bar that you can dine at as well. At the bar, you will be facing the open kitchen, which allows you to see the chef in action. This creates an intimate experience similar to what you'd get at other Michelin-starred restaurants; however, the prices at Shmoné are much more affordable by comparison.
(646) 438-9815
61 W 8th St, New York, NY 10011
Corima
For an innovative twist on Mexican dishes, Corima is a great, one-Michelin-starred restaurant to check out. It's located right where Chinatown meets the Lower East Side, which is a vibrant and lively area of New York City. Once inside the restaurant, however, you'll be met with a more tranquil atmosphere with exposed brick walls, warm lighting, and intimate seating.
The food served at Corima is specifically from the northern states of Mexico, Sonora and Chihuahua. Chef Fidel Caballero was passionate about bringing that type of cuisine to New York City, and thus Corima was born. Due to ingredient availability and seasonal trends, the menu at Corima changes frequently. If you're interested in a tasting menu, Corima offers a somewhat affordable one. There is also an a la carte menu. Make sure you give one of the cocktails a taste, too, as they're said to be extremely creative.
(646) 964-4836
3 Allen St, New York, NY 10002
Cote
Cote Korean Steakhouse is not only one of the hardest reservations to snag in New York City, but it is also the only Michelin-starred steakhouse in the city. This restaurant, located in the Flatiron District, is an incredibly contemporary, chic, and lively spot to enjoy a meal. At each table, there is a small grill placed in the center. There, your chef will prepare the meat for your table right in front of you. They will also explain what each cut of meat is, making it an interactive experience as well.
There are many different ways to enjoy the food at Cote. You can order various dishes separately, like appetizers for the table, a la carte meat dishes, and savory sides. You could also opt for one of the larger tasting options. First is the Butcher's Feast, which comes with meat dishes, appetizers, sides, and dessert. Or, you could opt for steak omakase, which focuses on multiple cuts of high-quality meat of your choosing.
(212) 401-7886
16 W 22nd St, New York, NY 10010
Casa Mono
Many people love to indulge in Spanish tapas dishes, and what better way to do it than at a Michelin-starred restaurant? Casa Mono, located in Gramercy Park, has one Michelin star and specializes in contemporary Spanish tapas. The chef, Andy Nusser, grew up in a fishing village in Spain, and he creates dishes that have a modern twist on the classics from his youth. The restaurant is intimate, with about 30-40 seats spread between tables and a kitchen-view bar.
The menu at Casa Mono is a la carte and features a large number of small plates that are meant to be shared amongst your dining party. One dish on the menu that is highly recommended is the razor clams, which are topped with butter and herbs. The fideos, a Spanish noodle dish, is also spoken highly of, so make sure to try both of those if you visit.
(212) 253-2773
52 Irving Pl, New York, NY 10003
Le Bernardin
For some of the most exceptional seafood in all of New York City, Le Bernardin is the place to go. Not only is this one of five NYC restaurants to receive three Michelin stars, but it's also one of only two seafood restaurants in the entire city to be starred by the Michelin Guide. Le Bernardin is located in the heart of the theater district, so this could also be a great spot to visit before or after a Broadway show.
There are many different menus to choose from at Le Bernardin. First, there is the Chef's Tasting Menu, which includes eight courses. If there are any vegetarians in your party, they can enjoy the Vegetarian Truffle Tasting menu, which also includes eight courses. If you're not looking for a tasting menu, there is a pre-fixe menu for both lunch and dinner that includes three or four courses, respectively. One of the standout dishes to order is the lobster, which people say is the most outstanding lobster that you will ever have.
(212) 554-1515
155 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019
Noda
Noda is a one-Michelin-star Japanese restaurant located in the Flatiron District of New York City. If you're looking for an absolutely beautiful restaurant to dine in that has equally exquisite food, Noda should be added to your list. It's a small, dimly lit speakeasy-style restaurant, with a single bar where guests are seated. The bar, which is an 800-pound piece of unfinished wood that is shaped like a half-moon, holds just eight guests. There are two seatings per night, and the chef cooks directly in front of the guests for an intimate experience.
Each guest is served a seasonal tasting menu that features 20 courses and costs around $400 per guest. Since the menu is constantly changing, it's difficult to say what the standout dishes are; however, we saw endless general praise when reading guest reviews on Yelp, TikTok, and Reddit. One of the most commonly seen comments about Noda is the excellent service and attention to detail in presentation.
37 W 20th St, New York, NY 10011
Torien
Yakitori is a specific type of Japanese cuisine that takes chicken skewers and grills them over charcoal, seasoning them with different sauces. If you want to experience yakitori at a Michelin-star level, Torien is the place to go. Located in NoHo, Torien has a very inconspicuous entrance. Once you enter, you will see a dark restaurant that has one singular bar, where a small number of guests get to experience authentic yakitori up close and personal.
When visiting Torien, all guests will experience the same menu; however, the menu may change day to day or season to season. Ultimately, for a fixed price, you can enjoy a 12 to 15-course experience that will give you all of the types of yakitori that you could want. Different parts of the chicken are served, with various toppings, seasonings, and sauces. In between each course, there are also vegetable dishes to cleanse the palate.
(646) 669-9946
292 Elizabeth St, New York, NY 10012
Torrisi
If a grand aesthetic is your bread and butter, along with decadent Italian dishes, you should head over to Torrisi. This one-Michelin-starred restaurant is bright and lively, with exposed brick walls, art deco chandeliers, and accents of Champagne and gold colors strewn throughout. Here, you can experience an a la carte Italian menu that includes a large variety of dishes.
Beyond a large number of pasta dishes, there are also options like duck, lamb, and chicken dishes. There is a Dover sole Francese dish that is particularly said to be a must-order. Along with the menu standards, there are also unique nightly specials to choose from.
(212) 254-3000
275 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10012
The Four Horsemen
Finishing back where we started, Brooklyn is home to one of the most coveted reservations to get in NYC, The Four Horsemen. This one-Michelin-starred restaurant offers an American-Californian menu, which is a la carte. If you dine with a group of six or more, you're required to get the pre-fixe family-style menu instead.
Most of the dishes that you will eat at The Four Horsemen tend to be very unique. Since the menu is difficult to find online, and it changes constantly, we went to TikTok to see what types of dishes people were ordering at the restaurant. With selections like clams with Thai chili topping, scallop and leek custard, grilled squid skewers, and passion fruit pavlova, the menu is eclectic and exciting.
(718) 599-4900
295 Grand St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Methodology
When choosing which restaurants to feature in this article, we used the Michelin Guide website as a main source. From there, we toggled through various cuisines and made sure to include as much variety as possible. Once we honed in on a few possibilities for each type of cuisine, we used sites like TikTok, Reddit, Resy, and Yelp to get more information about each restaurant. We chose restaurants that ultimately had something exciting or new to offer, had a one-of-a-kind experience, or had a unique dish that people raved about.