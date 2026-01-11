17 Michelin-Starred Restaurants In NYC Worth Adding To Your Foodie Bucket List

For foodies, visiting a Michelin-starred restaurant is a must-do. If you're in New York City, a hub of some of the world's best food, there are 70 restaurants to choose from that have at least one coveted Michelin star. If you're not familiar, Michelin stars are awarded to restaurants that are deemed to have outstanding cooking. The restaurants are evaluated each year; the stars don't carry over. According to the Michelin Guide website, a system of five specific guidelines is used that focuses on ingredient quality, flavors, culinary techniques, the chef's unique culinary personality, and consistency.

Here at Tasting Table, we've created a list of 17 incredible Michelin-starred restaurants in NYC that we think should be added to your foodie bucket list. In choosing these restaurants, we made sure to cover all types of cuisines while also looking at places that had viral, must-have dishes, impeccable ambiance, or a general fantastic buzz.