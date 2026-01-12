Tyson's Worst Frozen Chicken Item: Which To Avoid In The Freezer Aisle

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tyson Foods is one of the largest producers of chicken, beef, and pork in the United States. Chances are, you see Tyson products every time you visit the grocery store, and you may consider its frozen chicken items convenient as well as tastier and more high-quality than those of other brands. To put this theory to the test, Tasting Table ranked eight frozen Tyson chicken items from worst to best so that you know which one to avoid the next time you're shopping the freezer aisle.

We found Tyson's Oven Roasted Diced Chicken Breast to be the most disappointing of the eight products we sampled. The pieces were not uniform, with some being large and some incredibly tiny. The packaging suggests heating the chicken in the microwave, but unfortunately, this resulted in dry, rubbery chicken. Though our taste-tester did find the chicken to be savory and flavorful, the texture was off-putting enough to negatively affect whatever dish it would be used in.

The product has mixed reviews across retail sites like Target, Walmart, and Kroger. Target shoppers have rated it a 4.2 out of five stars, with customers complaining that it is "gross, rubbery and dry," that it "cooks uneven," and that it is either "spong[y] or rock hard" despite following cooking instructions. On the Kroger website, one customer complained, "will not be buying again... 'Diced' is a stretch." There are also concerns among customers that the quality of the product has significantly declined over the years. In one Kroger review, a shopper claimed, "I've been buying this product regularly for a couple years...My last two purchases have been inferior...Double to triple the size of typical "diced" pieces with a lot of grizzle and darker meat."