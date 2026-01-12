Skip This One Prep Step And Your Homemade Cannoli Will Crack Apart

While the egg whites act as a sort of mild glue, the whites alone won't keep the edges sealed without a bit of pressure. Hunt uses a decent amount of pressure to gently press the two edges together, creating a firmer seal. She advises against smashing the edges together, but to be delicate with the press, so that the line of the seal is almost indistinguishable. Alternatively, you could skip the frying altogether and make cannoli with this genius hack.

Along with properly sealing the shells' edges, Hunt notes that while it might seem out of place in the ingredients list, wine is actually an essential component of cannoli shells as it inhibits the development of gluten and prevents the dough from becoming too stiff, as well as aids in the blistering of the shell when frying. Hunt also suggests a digital thermometer to keep a close eye on the temperature of your frying oil, which should be maintained at about 350 degrees Fahrenheit to fry up perfectly crisp cannoli shells.

Additionally, Hunt mentions that the dough of the shells needs to be completely submerged during the entire frying process, as opposed to something like doughnuts, which can be flipped and left alone briefly. As for the filling, Hunt shares that a blend of both mascarpone and ricotta is best, as the ricotta keeps the filling light while the mascarpone lends more richness and depth of flavor. Use sheep's milk ricotta if you can find it, which is a traditional Sicilian ingredient for cannoli.