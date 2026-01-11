Anthony Bourdain Ate A New England-Style Feast At This Boston Seafood Restaurant

Located just outside of Boston in Winthrop, Massachusetts, with Boston Logan International Airport right across the water, Belle Isle Seafood is a no-frills sort of joint — the kind of place where walls covered in taxidermied fish and aging interior decor belie what you know will be an excellent menu. When Anthony Bourdain visited Belle Isle seafood in an episode of "No Reservations," the voiceover specifically noted that the restaurants chosen for this particular episode were "not the best of Boston," not a list of "what you need to know about Boston," not even, in Bourdain's own words, "a fair and balanced portrait of a great city." The goal of was simply to show some of the excellent and inexpensive spots that his friend and guest, Mike Ruffino, might have trafficked on "a rock and roll budget."

Belle Isle Seafood isn't the sort of restaurant where one expects a plate to come out with a smear of bright sauce artfully spread around the edge to tease the eyes. No, this is a place where all of Boston can come to enjoy the fruits of the sea in portions of frankly stunning magnitude, with teetering towers of fried fish and buttery rolls overflowing with that sweet flesh of the northeastern U.S.'s most-prized crustaceans. Despite more than 80 years in business and an appearance on one of the most popular food and travel shows out there, Belle Isle Seafood is the type of place that still doesn't seem to think that a website would do it any good let alone an Instagram account. With Bourdain's approval, it just isn't necessary — and when you see the food they're slinging, it all starts to make sense.