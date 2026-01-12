Meet Charlie's Steakhouse, The No-Menu New Orleans Icon Since 1932

New Orleans has earned all its accolades as one of the great food cities in the United States, but if you're visiting you shouldn't overlook its steakhouses. While the historic Louisiana city is of course known for its unique and amazing Creole and Cajun cuisine, steakhouses are also ingrained in its food culture. Some of the oldest and most famous restaurants in New Orleans are steakhouses, and the city is almost as associated with them as New York. One of the most popular steakhouse chains in the U.S., Ruth's Chris, was even founded there. And of all the best steakhouses in New Orleans, the most iconic might just be Charlie's.

Located in New Orleans historic Uptown neighborhood, Charlie's Steakhouse is pretty unassuming on the outside, and at first glance on the inside. A generic, windowless brick storefront with a glowing neon "Charlie's" sign gives way to a wood paneled, blue-collar restaurant. But that's part of what makes Charlie's great. In a category increasingly defined by luxury experiences, Charlie's has survived on a simple menu, great service, and an inclusive atmosphere since 1932.

And about that menu. One of the most charming and famous details about Charlie's is that there is no physical menu. Serving only a small selection of steaks and sides, the daily offerings are recited to you by the servers. In fact the restaurant considers it a tradition to give any newcomers who ask for a menu a good hearted ribbing.