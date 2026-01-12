Meet Charlie's Steakhouse, The No-Menu New Orleans Icon Since 1932
New Orleans has earned all its accolades as one of the great food cities in the United States, but if you're visiting you shouldn't overlook its steakhouses. While the historic Louisiana city is of course known for its unique and amazing Creole and Cajun cuisine, steakhouses are also ingrained in its food culture. Some of the oldest and most famous restaurants in New Orleans are steakhouses, and the city is almost as associated with them as New York. One of the most popular steakhouse chains in the U.S., Ruth's Chris, was even founded there. And of all the best steakhouses in New Orleans, the most iconic might just be Charlie's.
Located in New Orleans historic Uptown neighborhood, Charlie's Steakhouse is pretty unassuming on the outside, and at first glance on the inside. A generic, windowless brick storefront with a glowing neon "Charlie's" sign gives way to a wood paneled, blue-collar restaurant. But that's part of what makes Charlie's great. In a category increasingly defined by luxury experiences, Charlie's has survived on a simple menu, great service, and an inclusive atmosphere since 1932.
And about that menu. One of the most charming and famous details about Charlie's is that there is no physical menu. Serving only a small selection of steaks and sides, the daily offerings are recited to you by the servers. In fact the restaurant considers it a tradition to give any newcomers who ask for a menu a good hearted ribbing.
Charlie's Steakhouse is an inviting, simple New Orleans' tradition
Founded by Charlie Petrossi, Charlie's was a family-run restaurant for over 70 years. His daughter, Dottye Bennett, worked at the restaurant for over 50 years during that time, and was known for exemplifying the restaurant's welcoming spirit. However in 2005 Charlie's was devastated by Hurricane Katrina, and forced to close. For years the family struggled to reopen, and it was never clear it was going to be possible, until Charlie's was saved by Matthew Dwyer. A neighborhood resident who had occasionally bartended at Charlie's, he bought the restaurant in 2007, and reopened it exactly as it had been to the joy of the many regulars.
Dwyer sadly passed away in 2020, but Charlie's was once again saved, this time by local restaurant owner Aaron Burgau, showing just how much stock the locals put in keeping the place open. And just like before Charlie's Steakhouse hasn't changed much. You have only four choices of steak, a filet, ribeye, T-bone, or New York strip, which come served sizzling in butter on old, beat-up metal plates. There are only a few classic steakhouse side options like creamed spinach. The most celebrated are the wedge salad, and potatoes au gratin, as well as Charlie's onion rings, done in a thin and crispy shoestring style. But don't worry about the menu one way or the other, because anyone at Charlie's would be happy to tell you what you should be having that day.