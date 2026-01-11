Pair Your McDonald's Fries With This Fruity Cocktail For A Luxurious Fast Food Experience

Interestingly, the idea of pairing a cosmopolitan with fries has been a part of the pop cultural zeitgeist for over 20 years thanks to "Sex and the City." In a season four episode called "Sex and the Country," there's a scene where Carrie Bradshaw is in a fast food drive-thru and says, "I'd like a cheeseburger, please, large fries, and a cosmopolitan." Despite the problematic drinking and driving, though, that particular line is still a commonly cited quote, to the point where fans use it to caption posts about their cosmopolitans with fries. And taste-wise, they also seem to approve, with a Redditor sharing a photo of their meal to r/SexandtheCity and writing, "It was all delicious."

That said, most of these people — including the fictional Bradshaw — don't seem to be specifically ordering McDonald's fries, but between cost and availability, a trip to the Golden Arches is probably the easiest way to try out this combo. The only potential issue is that you can't exactly order McDonald's fries at a bar, though there are a couple of solutions for anyone who wants to try this combination. Some bars without kitchens will let you bring in your own food, meaning you can sip on your cocktail while feasting on a large order of fries. Or, you can always stop by McDonald's and make your own drink at home using our classic cosmopolitan recipe. Either way, your craving for a luxurious fast food affair will be satisfied.