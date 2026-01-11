Grab This Dollar Tree Canned Seafood For Cheap High-Protein Eats

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dollar Tree is riddled with hidden gems that you're probably overlooking. Amongst Dollar Tree's many vital canned goods is nestled a high-protein can of seafood that stands out in taste and price. The Pampa smoked oysters in sunflower oil are a protein-packed product with a gourmet taste. Featuring delicate yet meaty smoked oysters and lightly cooked, pickled onions, carrots, and a big chili pepper, this tin supplies a delicious and healthy snack for the low price of $1.25 per 3-ounce can at Dollar Tree. That's a great deal considering that Walmart sells a 2-pack of 3-ounce canned Pampa smoked oysters for a whopping $8.99, 3 bucks more per can than Dollar Tree!

We aren't the only fans of the Pampa smoked oysters, as they've also received rave reviews on Reddit. One review stated, "The oysters were lightly smoked, tender, and worked well with the veggies, which weren't mushy at all. For a buck, you can't go wrong!" While some customers complained that the vegetables took up the majority of the space in each can, another Reddit user thought "the vegetables make it taste soooo much better than regular canned oysters." Indeed, the slightly sweet carrots, spicy chili pepper, and aromatic onions really bring depth to each can and are a tasty, crunchy accompaniment to contrast the meaty, smoky oysters.