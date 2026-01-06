California Cracks Down On Food Delivery Apps In 2026, With New Protections For Your Money

Assembly Bill 578 requires that delivery platforms "provide a full refund, including all taxes, commissions, fees, and gratuities" back to the customer for orders not delivered or for an incorrect order delivered. In a win for delivery drivers as well, this part of the bill requires that the gratuity refunded to the customer will not be taken back from the driver. The food delivery platforms are additionally required to allow the refund to go back to the original payment method.

The bill also requires that delivery platforms prorate fees and taxes based on the partial order received if the order is missing items. In addition to this proration, the food delivery platform must also allow the customer to adjust the gratuity amount after the incorrect delivery. AB 578 also mandates that the platforms must clearly disclose an "itemized breakdown of the pay received for a delivery" to the delivery person, which includes not only the gratuity but also the base pay and promotional bonuses.

It should be noted that the bill is supported by both Uber and the California Federation of Labor Unions, two groups that have historically been at odds with one another. The bill is another boon for both consumers and workers in a state known for its strong worker protections. This isn't the Golden State's first push for food-related protections, as the state has passed bills that majorly benefit street food vendors as well as protections for fast food workers.