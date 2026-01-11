You Need To Stop Throwing Out The Green Part Of Lobsters ASAP

The simplest way to make use of lobster tomalley is to treat it like you might a nice pate. The texture is that of a thick paste, so it is ideal for spreading onto bread or crackers. It is already quite rich, but spread on a piece of crusty white bread with a few drops of melted butter and a light spritz of lemon on top, tomalley makes an excellent bite. If you don't fancy the appearance, however, there are plenty of other ways to make use of tomalley.

Another common use is to mix it into soups and stews. If you plan on making a rich and creamy lobster bisque, tomalley is often mixed in both as a thickener and to punch up the flavor. Whether you are talking about a bisque or any other kind of seafood chowder, you really can't go wrong with an extra taste of lobster mixed in.

Similarly, tomalley can be used in any number of different sauces. For a simple sauce that you can eat while cracking the claws, try mixing it into mayonnaise or butter to amp up the taste of the sea. It can also be whisked into the bechamel in a lobster mac and cheese recipe or added to the dressing you use for making lobster rolls. Folks can be very particular about how to dress these seaside sandwiches, but a combination of butter and mayonnaise in lobster rolls is the best of both worlds, and it's even better with some tomalley in the mix.