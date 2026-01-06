An Iconic San Francisco Seafood Restaurant Is Being Torn Down After Closing In 2020

It's always tough when a legendary restaurant closes its doors, and after years of trying to find a new owner, one of San Francisco's most well-known seafood restaurants is officially going away for good. Alioto's, a Sicilian seafood spot, occupied a prime location on Fisherman's Wharf for more than 80 years. Carrying on the traditions of Italian seafood purveyors in San Francisco that created iconic dishes like cioppino, Alioto's was famous for selling fresh seafood, clam chowder, lobster, and crab to generations of both locals and tourists, making it one of the oldest restaurants in the city. Unfortunately it was forced to close in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, and over the last five years has never managed to reopen.

Plans to demolish the restaurant were announced last year and work tearing down the structure housing Alioto's started this week. After shutting its doors in 2020, the restaurant officially went out of business in 2022. Talking to the San Francisco Chronicle, the director of the Port Authority of San Francisco says the agency spent years trying to find someone to take over the historic restaurant. However the dilapidated state of the structure, its massive size (11,000 square-feet over three floors), and high renovation estimates made it impossible to find a buyer. Alioto's restaurant was the oldest remaining building on San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf, having been rebuilt in 1957 after a fire.