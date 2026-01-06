The Controversial Kirkland Protein-Shake Ingredient Shoppers Aren't Happy With

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Costco shoppers love a good deal. But after protein shakes joined Kirkland's high-protein offerings at some stores this past week, instead of the typical bargain-hunting enthusiasm, social media has been flooded with negative reactions. The reason's at the back of the bottle. The third listed ingredient is canola oil and folks aren't happy.

"You lost me at Canola Motor Oil," one Instagram user declared. The sentiment echoed across Reddit threads and TikTok videos where the ingredient list overshadowed the competitive $1.66-per-bottle price point. Another commenter was more succinct: "I was intrigued until I saw canola oil." The controversy spread fast enough that warnings are starting to make rounds on the Internet, with influencers and other buyers urging people to avoid these Kirkland shakes.

All protein shakes have a touch of cooking oil added to give them a thicker, more drinkable texture. The cooking oil also bolsters the calorie count of the drink and gives you some extra fat. Different brands choose different types of oil – Premier, for instance, uses soybean and sunflower oil, while OWYN shakes use a blend of sunflower and safflower oil for the job. Kirkland's latest shake has canola oil, and while it's become one of the most popular cooking oils since it was formulated by Canadian scientists in the '70s, it's rather disliked among health buffs as it's believed to be a cheap, unhealthy type of oil since it's highly refined and is made primarily from GMO crops.