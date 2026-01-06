The Simple Chicken Bouillon Substitute That's Already In Your Pantry Or Fridge
Chicken bouillon delivers big flavor in a small package, bringing concentrated savory depth to soups, stews, and countless other dishes with just a quick stir. It packs an instant umami punch with almost no effort, making it an invaluable kitchen convenience when you're running short on time. But what if you reach for a container and suddenly find it empty? Well, before you think about running to the store or skipping it altogether, try checking your pantry or refrigerator for a box of chicken broth.
The swap makes perfect sense, as bouillon cubes, granules, and pastes are all condensed and concentrated forms of broth or stock. In fact, early versions of bouillon cubes were known as "portable soup," meant to be reconstituted with water to create instant broth. All of this means that chicken broth is a great substitute because it delivers the same savory chicken flavor that bouillon does — just in liquid form. Both add another layer of complexity to a dish, though keep in mind that there are some differences.
While chicken broth is just the liquid made from chicken meat simmered in water with vegetables and herbs, bouillon is typically saltier and contains additional seasonings, with some manufacturers including MSG. So if you're using chicken broth as a substitute, you may need to add a little more seasoning to achieve the taste you're looking for.
How to swap chicken broth for bouillon in your recipes
Swapping out bouillon for chicken broth is surprisingly easy. All you have to do is use chicken broth in place of the bouillon and water it'd be dissolved in. So, if a recipe calls for a bouillon cube in 1 cup of water, just use 1 cup of chicken broth instead.
Obviously, this swap would work well in any recipe that calls for bouillon, but it's particularly useful when other bold flavors are at play or when ingredients need to be highlighted. Since broth is thinner and less concentrated, it'd work especially well in something like a rich gravy or creamy sauce, where it can impart a nice chicken taste that elevates rather than overshadows. For example, broth can be used in place of bouillon to enhance the flavors of a thick chowder, dense roux, sweet Japanese curry, or even a hearty casserole, all without adding too much heft.
What if you also end up running out of broth, too? Don't worry about that, because we also have plenty of suggestions for chicken broth substitutes that may work as well.