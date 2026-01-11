The Dollar Tree Kitchen Tool You Never Knew You Needed Is Just $1.25
You don't need to spend an arm and a leg to get sleek and functional kitchenware. Dollar Tree makes it easy to stock your home with practical, everyday kitchen essentials that look good and get the job done. And one of the most underrated kitchen tools sold at this dollar-store chain is the Cooking Concepts stainless-steel chopper/scraper, also known as a bench scraper. Best of all, it's just $1.25, a fraction of the cost of many similar scrapers elsewhere.
While it may not be as fancy as other options that have wood or nonslip handles, this budget-friendly tool has endless uses. It's essentially a flat, rectangular tool made of stainless steel that's commonly used to scrape work surfaces. Whether you're moving a large batch of cut veggies and herbs into a bowl or clearing off food scraps, this scraper makes kitchen prep and cleanup quicker and simpler. No more scooping stuff with only your hands.
When baking, this kitchen tool can easily cut and portion dough, instead of tearing it apart with your hands, which can result in misshapen and uneven portions. And its flat edge comes in handy when you want to cleanly lift sticky dough off the counter. This lets you slide underneath the dough and lift, keeping its shape without pulling it with your hands from above. If you cook and bake regularly, this Dollar Tree find is a must-have.
More reasons to love Dollar Tree's bench scraper
This affordable bench scraper rivals options that are way more expensive because of its durability and function. For example, it includes one-inch measurement markings, unlike some premium versions that just have a plain, flat design. These markings are helpful when evenly portioning out baked goods like brownies or focaccia or dividing dough to ensure each piece bakes at the same rate.
It also doubles as a Blackstone scraper, so you can easily clear off grease, food scraps, or any other buildup that gets stuck on the flat-top. Since this scraper is 4.5 inches wide and 5.9 inches long, it's wide enough to cover more surface area at once without needing multiple passes over the Blackstone's large surface.
This scraper can also work as a spatula if you don't want to get another dish dirty. This is especially useful for delicate foods, such as a flaky fish fillet, an omelet, or crepes that can easily fall apart when moved. It can also be used to chop soft foods like herbs, bananas, and certain cheeses. As you can see, its uses are limited only by your imagination in the kitchen. For just $1.25, it's more than worth adding to your drawer.