The Dollar Tree Kitchen Tool You Never Knew You Needed Is Just $1.25

You don't need to spend an arm and a leg to get sleek and functional kitchenware. Dollar Tree makes it easy to stock your home with practical, everyday kitchen essentials that look good and get the job done. And one of the most underrated kitchen tools sold at this dollar-store chain is the Cooking Concepts stainless-steel chopper/scraper, also known as a bench scraper. Best of all, it's just $1.25, a fraction of the cost of many similar scrapers elsewhere.

While it may not be as fancy as other options that have wood or nonslip handles, this budget-friendly tool has endless uses. It's essentially a flat, rectangular tool made of stainless steel that's commonly used to scrape work surfaces. Whether you're moving a large batch of cut veggies and herbs into a bowl or clearing off food scraps, this scraper makes kitchen prep and cleanup quicker and simpler. No more scooping stuff with only your hands.

When baking, this kitchen tool can easily cut and portion dough, instead of tearing it apart with your hands, which can result in misshapen and uneven portions. And its flat edge comes in handy when you want to cleanly lift sticky dough off the counter. This lets you slide underneath the dough and lift, keeping its shape without pulling it with your hands from above. If you cook and bake regularly, this Dollar Tree find is a must-have.