The Creamy Party Dip That's Equal Parts Nostalgic And Reliable

Much like various other dip recipes, this taco dip is open to twists and changes. Olayinka suggests expanding with veggies of your choosing. They can be jalapeños, onions, or even the pickled versions of these veggies. Go all in with spoonfuls of salsa, and yes, that also includes fruit salsa. Tiny cubes of mango, pineapple, or peach can give the dip a pop of vibrancy that's perfect for summer parties. Don't forget about a cheese swap, with Mexican varieties like cotija and queso fresco, to introduce new shades of tanginess. You can even bulk up with ground beef, browned with the same seasonings for a cohesive taste profile, or pop open a can of refried beans and inject its nutty depth into the dip.

In terms of flavoring, taco seasoning is always an option, especially as a shortcut substitute for the original seasonings. If you want to embody Mexican cuisine's penchant for heat, sprinkle in intense spices, such as cayenne pepper and chili powder. Herbaceous aroma, on the other hand, can always be found in pinches of cilantro, cumin, and cloves. You can even bring in a few squeezes of lime juice for a zingy undertone.

This dip wouldn't be complete without the accompanying foods, and there are always some interesting chip and dip combos that will tickle your taste buds in brand new, exciting ways. Flavored crackers, corn chips, potato chips, Fritos, pita, etc., are all worth considering. With a bit more time, try rolling up taquitos for even richer, more satisfying bites. If you're having a cookout, you can even recreate the magic of Mexican street corn by pairing this dip with grilled corn ribs.