The Strongest Alcohol Legally Sold In The US Is Banned In These States

Here's a fun question: What's the most punishing liquor you can legally buy at your neighborhood liquor store? It's not vodka — not even commercial moonshine. The answer's Everclear. Shelved in a clear, unassuming bottle, this grain alcohol is so astronomically strong at 190-proof (or 95% alcohol) that it's a genuine fire hazard, considered by the Federal Aviation Administration as a type of hazardous material and, in many states, the sales of Everclear are outright banned.

To run you through the basics of Everclear, the brand makes three versions. There's the 190-proof, then a 151-proof option, and finally, a 120-proof variety that's almost civilized by comparison. The 190-proof is essentially corn that's been distilled so many times that almost nothing remains except raw, unscented alcohol — a neutral grain spirit in its purest, most intimidating form. It's intimidating enough that, lawmakers in some states, won't even let people near the 190-proof version.

California, Washington, Nevada, Hawaii, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, New Hampshire, Maine, Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland and Florida have all decided this particular product crosses a line — a total of 16 states. But, as is common with liquor laws in the U.S., the rules aren't always so clear.