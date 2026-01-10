The Strongest Alcohol Legally Sold In The US Is Banned In These States
Here's a fun question: What's the most punishing liquor you can legally buy at your neighborhood liquor store? It's not vodka — not even commercial moonshine. The answer's Everclear. Shelved in a clear, unassuming bottle, this grain alcohol is so astronomically strong at 190-proof (or 95% alcohol) that it's a genuine fire hazard, considered by the Federal Aviation Administration as a type of hazardous material and, in many states, the sales of Everclear are outright banned.
To run you through the basics of Everclear, the brand makes three versions. There's the 190-proof, then a 151-proof option, and finally, a 120-proof variety that's almost civilized by comparison. The 190-proof is essentially corn that's been distilled so many times that almost nothing remains except raw, unscented alcohol — a neutral grain spirit in its purest, most intimidating form. It's intimidating enough that, lawmakers in some states, won't even let people near the 190-proof version.
California, Washington, Nevada, Hawaii, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, New Hampshire, Maine, Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland and Florida have all decided this particular product crosses a line — a total of 16 states. But, as is common with liquor laws in the U.S., the rules aren't always so clear.
Where to purchase Everclear legally
Nothing's simple with alcohol laws. Each state wrote its own rulebook after Prohibition ended in 1933, creating a patchwork of regulations that are more confusing than Everclear itself is strong. Pennsylvania and Virginia both technically allow 190-proof grain alcohol to exist within their borders for non-consumption purposes, which you can purchase with a state-issued permit. Similarly, other states like Ohio and Washington also have restrictions on lower-proof Everclear, including age requirements and quantity limits. Unless you're willing to navigate the bureaucratic maze-work and licensing requirements, you're effectively locked out, which is why most people just drive to a neighboring state where its legal to purchase.
The sales of Everclear are perfectly legal in around 34 states. But you know what else is legal? Surprisingly, owning Everclear in a banned state. Even if you live in states like Michigan, Hawaii, or Iowa with the strictest laws on Everclear, the police won't kick down your door if you were gifted a paint-stripping, 190-proof bottle by a friend and kept it at home. As strong as Everclear is, it's still not quite problematic enough to warrant outright prohibition. Browse Reddit or other online forums, and you'll find plenty of people talking about driving over state lines to buy a bottle legally. So if you ever need to make a "knock-your-socks-off" cocktail mixed with Everclear — well, now you know where to get it. Just remember to drink responsibly.