Reach For This Pantry Staple For A More Decadent Martini

For purists, the hallmark of a good martini is a complete lack of frills. Just a spirit meeting vermouth with an olive or two dropped in for good measure. It's the sort of drink that has cool sophistication (which is part of the reason why it's super-spy Bond's drink of choice). But, like most classic drinks, riffs can level it up. If you want to give your next martini an upgrade, one fun addition may already be sitting in your pantry: olive oil.

Adding oil to a cocktail might sound unusual, but the technique is surprisingly elegant. Through a process known as fat-washing, alcohol absorbs the grassy, peppery notes from quality extra-virgin olive oil while leaving behind the actual fat content. The technique is simple: Combine your spirit of choice (gin or vodka) with an ounce of extra-virgin olive oil in any container with a tight lid, shake vigorously until the mixture looks cloudy and emulsified, then let everything sit on your counter for anywhere from a few hours to overnight, depending on how much flavor intensity you want. Once the mixture has absorbed all the flavors, remove the fat by freezing the mixture. The cold causes the oil to solidify and separate completely from the alcohol, rising to form a layer on top. Skim it off and strain through a coffee filter or fine mesh, and your martini will taste herbaceous and sophisticated with a texture that coats your mouth in the best possible way.