If you were to consider baked potatoes' finest qualities, luxury would not usually be one of them. This dish has always been pure comfort, encapsulated in steaming smoke and golden starch. It asks for nothing much, only butter, chives, and maybe sour cream. It's not too often that you'd find gourmet things like crème fraîche and caviar piled atop. And yet, these ingredients still fit right into the humble baked potatoes, even going so far as elevating them to restaurant-worthy status.

Crème fraîche and caviar have long been a match made in hors d'oeuvre heaven. Occasionally, they even pair up with a bag of potato chips to make a bougie 3-ingredient snack, and rest assured, they are no less marvelous with baked potatoes. The mild, starchy veggies don't offer much in terms of flavor, but that all changes when each forkful is mingled with the crème fraîche's tangy richness and buttery caviar. True to fine dining spirit, it's a subtle entwinement, the nuances shift seamlessly from the potato's warm base into creamy crème fraîche, punctuated by the caviar's briny depth.

Baked potatoes' main draw, however, is the fluffy, creamy softness that sinks those flavors into your taste buds. The crème fraîche's own texture builds into that momentum, which only makes the beads of caviar all the more satisfying when they finally pop on the tip of your tongue.