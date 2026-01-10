The Seasoning Mistake That's All Too Common When Cooking Ground Beef

Ground beef is an underrated ingredient that can lead to so many delicious dishes. Whether you're making meatloaf, tacos, pasta sauce, or meatballs, ground beef won't steer you wrong. It's also very affordable and easy to find. But ground beef does have its shortcomings. When you're using it as the star of your dish, it can end up bland and flavorless if you don't season it correctly. Oftentimes people will only add seasoning after it's been browned, when really you should be mixing that seasoning into the raw meat.

Ground beef cooks pretty quickly, making it a versatile ingredient. But that also means there's a limited time for flavor to develop. You only have a short window in which to build flavor. So if you start cooking the beef before adding any seasoning, you're limiting how much flavor can develop.

Salt dissolves protein in beef, so adding it causes ground beef to become a little stickier and bind together more. That also means the flavor can penetrate throughout the meat. But if you add it after it's cooked, it will just sit on the surface. The same is true of other seasonings you may want to add like pepper, cumin, chili powder, oregano, or taco seasoning. Season with dry spices at the beginning of the cook, not after, for the most flavorful result.