The Secret To Authentic Italian Meat Sauce Is Caramelized Pork

For most of us, when it comes time to make an Italian meat sauce to go along with our pasta, we reach for the ground beef. That's what meat sauce is, isn't it? Ground beef, some onions and garlic, tomatoes, salt, and maybe a little basil for some herbaceous freshness. We bubble that on the stove for a few minutes, and voila, we have a classic Sunday gravy. Or do we? While there are several striking differences between American-Italian and authentic Italian food, none may be more so than the secret to an authentic meat sauce. Because, over on the boot, it's not beef that's the star of the sauce. It's pork.

Pork is a staple in traditional Italian cooking. There would be no salami, no mortadella, no porchetta, no prosciutto, and certainly no ragu, if not for pork. The secret to getting that deep, meaty flavor is browning and caramelizing the pork to lock in that sweet, meaty flavor – and cooking all the ingredients thoroughly and in stages. But why, exactly, is pork preferred over beef? What advantage does it have in terms of flavor and what does it bring to the sauce? One word: fat.