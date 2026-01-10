Inside Jimmy Kelly's Steakhouse, A Nashville Treasure Since 1934

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When dining out in Tennessee's infamous Music City, there's a certain aura and vibe that's unmistakably "Nashville." It's one of those things that's hard to describe, but "you know it when you feel it." And you definitely feel it when stepping into Jimmy Kelly's Steakhouse, known as the oldest fine-dining restaurant in the city. The experience is a slow glide through time and history, though certainly not a staid one. Stories from the past are written into the DNA of this restaurant, including a tale, relayed by third-generation owner Mike Kelly to News Channel 5, of Jimmy Kelly himself getting robbed on a whiskey run and eliciting help from gangster Al Capone.

Legends aside, Jimmy vowed when opening his steakhouse in 1934, just a year after the repeal of Prohibition, to "serve a great steak" and "pour a generous portion of whiskey." After decades of doing just that, plus his promise of "attentive service," those core principles remain. True to his word, the steaks are legendary, and whiskey free-flows as if Prohibition and the Great Depression never even existed. Tucked within the walls of a spacious Southern mansion, it's a gracious mix of Deep South hospitality, a lively bar scene, and the elegance of traditional steakhouse dining.

Even with recent updates, history at Jimmy Kelly's still permeates the space, manifesting in timeless architectural details: Glittering old-school chandeliers, gleaming hardwood floors, brick wainscoting, and embossed ceiling panels. White linen tablecloths and nailhead-trimmed upholstery serve as functional stage props for the feast to come.